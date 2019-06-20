Social media flooded with farewell messages for FSU's Martin
Mike Martin was a trending topic on social media late Wednesday night following his final game with Florida State Baseball, with thousands of fans paying their respects. Here are some of the highlights from Twitter:
Congratulations to Mike Martin on an amazing career! True Tallahassee legend 👏🏼🙌🏼 #11— David Ross (@D_Ross3) June 20, 2019
Mike Martin A true honor to have played for you. Congratulations on a great career. #11 #Legend #ncaa #FSU #baseball https://t.co/wYq6lOnMGj #omaha— Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) June 20, 2019
Coach Mike Martin #11— Ray Tanner (@RayTannerSC) June 20, 2019
Simply the best!
Thank you 11 for letting me be a part of your program as both a player and a coach. It was an honor and a privilege. You are a great coach and better man. Thank you for the lessons you taught me and. I'm a better person for having met you. Love you 11! https://t.co/qaI8NKy3BZ— Clyde Keller (@clydekeller) June 20, 2019
I wanted so bad for 11 to win a title, but regardless helluva career. Thanks for all you’ve done for our Noles. Enjoy your retirement coach. @FSUBaseball— Snoop Minnis (@Snoop_Minnis) June 20, 2019
@FSUBaseball what a run boys ... loved cheering for you all.... Eleven thank you for being a leader for us all in how much you love THE FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY! #classact #legendarynole pic.twitter.com/NrIFAqZ6ml— Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) June 20, 2019
I couldn’t be prouder of how 11 and this @FSUBaseball team represented Florida State in Omaha. What an incredible career it’s been for legendary Coach Martin! Congratulations, Mike, and thanks for all you and Carol have done for FSU! https://t.co/8SaAUaiuKO— President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) June 20, 2019
Thank you 11 for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing @FSUBaseball, starting four games in the 2000 CWS, and preparing us to be men/husbands/fathers. We would give anything to win a title for you, but your lasting impact on us is greater than any trophy!— Blair McCaleb (@blairmccaleb) June 20, 2019
Congrats to 11 on an incredible career. Glad I got to be a small part of. #Noles— Scott Sitz (@LUNCHB0X26) June 20, 2019
Honored to have been a small part of such an incredible career. 11 will forever be the greatest of all time. Thank you for everything, Coach— Gage Smith (@GageSmith19) June 20, 2019
Although it's a sad day as a Seminole, it's good to know that 11s legacy will live on forever. Everybody and their mother has an 11 impression. Some are better than others. Keep practicing them and honing that voice so we can all remember Mike Martin together— josh delph (@joshdelph2) June 20, 2019
That locker room is a sacred place right now. You hug your brothers, you hug your coaches, you tell em you love em...then you have to take that jersey off for the last time. A lifetime of memories.— Hank Truluck (@HankWTruluck) June 20, 2019
11–Thanks for giving a bunch of kids like me a shot. You were the best, big guy.
Thanks 11!! They don’t come any classier than Coach Mike Martin! #NoleBlooded— Kyler Hall (@CoachHall41) June 20, 2019
Mike Martin is one of the nicest, and most genuine person I’ve ever known! Even as a former Miami Hurricane, it hurts my heart that he is leaving with no ring! Love this man @FSUBaseball #11— Danny Graves (@dgravy32) June 20, 2019
What an honor it was to be on the call for “11’s” last game. The man is a good as it gets. Such a beautiful heart. So cool to see him in #Omaha one last time. #ThankYou11 @FSUBaseball #CWS2019— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke02) June 20, 2019
11...Thank you. Thanks for impacting the lives that you have. Thanks for driving college baseball forward. Thanks for being genuine. Always.— Kyle Peterson (@KP_Omaha) June 20, 2019
You’ve earned every bit of retirement. Please know the incredible impact you’ve had on our game. Thank you. 👊
Congratulations Coach Mike Martin on such an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/jgJEUXJcAa— Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) June 20, 2019
We all Tip our Cap to you #11 @FSUBaseball will always be about Mike Martin. God Bless you and your family. Just like Saint Bobby you were a teacher & Ambassador. Nothing but class from beginning to finish. It was an honor to cover you and you’re remarkable teams thru the years.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) June 20, 2019