FSU among 4-star OT Malcolm Gaston's top four schools

Four-star 2026 offensive tackle Malcolm Gaston is one of the most coveted prospects on FSU's recruiting board for this cycle. He was on-campus two weeks ago for a Junior Day visit to spend time with Florida State coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand.
And after Gaston announced on Saturday night the four schools that have taken the lead in his recruitment, it likely will not be last.
The other three programs that will be involved with Gaston moving forward are Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech.
Gaston has been on the FSU campus multiple times over the last 12 months and took an unofficial visit to Georgia this weekend.
