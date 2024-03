Four-star 2025 running back prospect A.K. Dear announced that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to a dozen programs. Dear, who has been on FSU's campus for unofficial visits in the past, included Florida State among his final twelve schools.

The Quitman (Miss.) High product also has Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in his top-12. Dear has only taken two unofficial visits in 2024 when he visited both Ole Miss and Mississippi State in January.

Ole Miss is currently considered the leader to land Dear's signature later this year.

Please click on the link below to view Dear's HUDL highlights.

Akylin Dear - Hudl