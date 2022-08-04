FSU announces addition of CB Malik Feaster

Florida State coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of Malik Feaster, a graduate transfer defensive back, on Thursday afternoon.

“We are excited to add Malik to our football program,” Norvell said. “He brings versatility on the field and a tremendous amount of collegiate experience that will help him contribute. He’s showcased play-making ability in every aspect of his game, and he immediately adds more quality competition to our defensive backs group.”

Feaster played in 40 games at Jacksonville State. The 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt senior made 118 tackles, three interceptions and had 24 pass breakups in his career. He had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 2021.

He earned bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State.

Feaster picked FSU over Auburn.



