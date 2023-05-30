Florida State has added wide receiver Keon Coleman, a transfer from Michigan State with two years of eligibility remaining, it was announced Tuesday.

“I am excited for Keon Coleman to be joining the Nole Family,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a productive playmaker who has already showcased his immense talents at the collegiate level. He brings size, speed and an aggressive mindset to our receiver position. He is an ideal fit with our program built for playmakers, and his unique skillset will help us continue to field one of the most explosive offenses in college football.”

Keon Coleman | WR | 6-4 | 215 | Opelousas, La. | Opelousas Catholic High School/Michigan State

Rated as No. 4 wide receiver in 2023 offseason transfer portal by 247Sports…appeared in 22 games with 12 starts at Michigan State and made 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns…named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 after catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns…receiving yards and touchdown totals were sixth in conference, and total receptions ranked eighth…ranked fourth in Big Ten with 15 catches of at least 20 yards…recorded career-high 155 yards on five catches at No. 4 Michigan…receiving yards total was third-highest by Spartan against Michigan in series history…grabbed career-best nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns at Washington…also caught two two-point conversions at Huskies…made eight catches for 107 yards vs. Indiana…played 10 games as true freshman and made seven catches for 50 yards and one touchdown…caught two passes in Chick-fil-A Bowl win vs. No. 12 Pitt…made season-high three catches for 27 yards and 12-yard touchdown at No. 4 Ohio State…also played basketball for Spartans during 2021-22 season…ranked as Class of 2021’s No. 8 prospect in Louisiana by ESPN…two-time all-state selection at Opelousas Catholic…helped lead Vikings to quarterfinal round of Division IV playoffs and 10-2 record his junior year…also participated in basketball and track and field…earned second-team all-state honors in basketball his junior year after averaging 26.0 points per game and leading Vikings to regional final round of Class 4A state playoffs…averaged 23.1 points per game on state semifinal team his sophomore year.