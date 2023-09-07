FSU sports information The game day experience at Doak Campbell Stadium will be enhanced this year beginning with Saturday’s home opener against Southern Miss. Changes in procedures at the stadium gates are being implemented that are designed to reduce entry time for ticket holders. While the stadium clear bag policy remains in effect, state-of-the-art security screening is now in place at every gate for the safety of fans and participants using metal detectors that do not require fans to empty their clear bags or pockets. New ticket scanners, including ticket pedestals, and additional staffing are also designed to ease entry with the key being for ticket holders to download their digital tickets well in advance of arriving at Doak Campbell. FSU’s new GAMEDAY APP will be the place for fans to get the most up-to-date information along with visiting game day central for a list of all the events surrounding FSU’s home game weekends. Once inside Doak Campbell, fans can find cooling stations and an increased number of concession stands including locations with gluten-free and/or vegetarian options, and the Oyster City Brewing Company Beer Gardens. See below for more details.

Gates / entry

All gates will now open two hours prior to kickoff. New this season, tickets will have a suggested gate. Fans can enter through any gate, but the suggested gate will be the most convenient one based on each seat location. Students are also able to enter at any gate, but Gate M allows the easiest access to the student section. The Varsity Club seat holders should enter through the Moore Building loading ramp near Gate A and Champions Club and other premium ticket holders should continue to enter through the normal entrance across from Langford Green. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium at least 45 minutes before kickoff to ensure enough time to make it to their seats to see the most historic tradition in all of college football – Osceola and Renegade and the planting of the spear.

Security screening

Florida State Athletics is introducing the use of walk-through metal detection at Doak Campbell Stadium. The metal detectors will not require fans to remove anything from their pockets or empty their clear bags. Fans should continue moving forward beyond the security screening area unless asked to stop by security personnel, which will cause minimal disruptions. As fans and staff adjust to the new process, we ask that you plan accordingly and enter the stadium early. The clear bag policy is still in effect.

Improved ticket scanning process

To simplify and increase the efficiency of entering the stadium, FSU is introducing ticket pedestals in addition to staff members scanning tickets. Fans are encouraged to download their digital tickets in advance to avoid any Wi-Fi issues at the stadium. Direct any questions regarding tickets to the ticket office by calling 850-644-1830.

Cooling stations

To help beat the Florida heat, cooling stations are located in the main concourse at sections 28 and 118. These will be open and available throughout the entire game. Fans experiencing health-related concerns based on the weather should visit the First Aid station at Gate C.

Concessions

Additional grab-and-go locations have been added throughout the concourse on the main and upper levels. To accommodate all fans, there are an increased number of concession stand locations with gluten-free and/or vegetarian options. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to avoid the congestion closer to kickoff and can spend time tailgating inside the stadium at one of the Oyster City Brewing Company Beer Gardens located in the main concourse outside of sections 118 and 122. In addition, fans will be able to purchase the new Legacy Lager, which is the exclusive craft beer of the Florida State Seminoles and is a perfect brew for alumni and fans alike supporting the ‘Noles. It will be available at the grab-and-go coolers and concession stands throughout the main and upper level concourses. The full list of locations and offerings as well as dietary options can be found on Seminoles.com.

Seatgeek

As of July 1, 2023, SeatGeek is now the official secondary-market partner for Florida State Athletics. All tickets listed on SeatGeek are fully verified and delivered seamlessly. This new partnership was introduced in coordination with Paciolan at schools across the country to improve ticketing processes.

Redesigned Florida State gameday app

The best way for fans to get the most up-to-date news on all of Florida State Athletics is by downloading the Florida State Gameday App. Fans can select their favorite sports and sign up for gameday alerts and never miss out on important updates. Download from the App Store Download from Google Play

Know before you go

Fans are encouraged to check out the Gameday Central page to find all the information regarding all activities leading up to home games including a gameday timeline. Additional gameday details can be found on Seminoles.com.