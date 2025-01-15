FSU announces jersey numbers for 31 mid-year football enrollees

Florida State has made some sweeping changes to its football roster so far this offseason.

Most notably, the Seminoles have brought in 31 players who enrolled at FSU in January and have joined the FSU football program. It's a healthy mix of high-school enrollees and FBS transfers with a few junior-college transfers thrown in as well.

FSU updated its online roster Wednesday, assigning numbers as well as updated measurements for the newest Seminoles. Here they are in numerical order:

Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson (USC transfer) will wear No. 0 and measures 6-foot-6, 220 pounds.

Senior quarterback Thomas Castellanos (Boston College transfer) will wear No. 1 and measures 5-foot-11, 196 pounds.

Senior wide receiver Squirrel White (Tennessee transfer) will wear No. 4 and measures 5-foot-10, 167 pounds.

Redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson (Nebraska transfer) will wear No, 7 and measures 6-foot-1, 240 pounds.

Redshirt junior defensive end Deante McCray (Western Kentucky transfer) will wear No. 8 and measures 6-foot-4, 283 pounds.

True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry will wear No. 9 and measures 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

Redshirt junior defensive end James Williams (Nebraska transfer) will wear No. 10 and measures 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.

Senior defensive end Deamontae Diggs (Coastal Carolina transfer) will wear No. 13 and measures 6-foot-5, 260 pounds.

Junior tight end Randy Pittman (UCF transfer) will wear No. 13 and measures 6-foot-2, 225 pounds.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Scott (JUCO transfer) will wear No. 14 and measures 6-foot-7, 215 pounds.

Freshman defensive back Shamar Arnoux will wear No. 15 and measures 6-foot-2, 175 pounds.

Freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs will wear No. 15 and measures 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

Freshman defensive back Max Redmon will wear No. 20 and measures 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.

Freshman tight end Chase Loftin will wear No. 23 and measures 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee (UNC transfer) will wear No. 29 and measures 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

Senior linebacker Elijah Herring (Memphis transfer) will wear No. 31 and measures 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

Freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard will wear No. 35 and measures 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest transfer) will wear No. 51 and measures 6-foot-2, 295 pounds.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt transfer) will wear No. 55 and measures 6-foot-5, 330 pounds.

Freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn will wear No. 55 and measures 6-foot-2, 320 pounds.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Micah Pettus (Ole Miss transfer) will wear No. 57 and measures 6-foot-7, 350 pounds.

Freshman offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. will wear No. 63 and measures 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Adrian Medley (UCF transfer) will wear No. 76 and measures 6-foot-5, 305 pounds.

Freshman wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey will wear No. 83 and measures 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Redshirt senior tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State transfer) will wear No. 87 and measures 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

Freshman defensive lineman Darryll Desir will wear No. 90 and measures 6-foot-5, 240 pounds.

Junior defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman (junior-college transfer) will wear No. 91 and measures 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

Freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir will wear No. 93 and measures 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

Freshman defensive lineman LaJesse Harrold will wear No. 94 and measures 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Freshman defensive lineman Tylon Lee will wear No. 96 and measures 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

And finally, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (Tennessee transfer) will wear No. 97 and measures 6-foot-6, 281 pounds.

There were also a few number changes among returning FSU players. Running back Roydell Williams has joined the single-digit club going from No. 24 to No. 5. Sophomore wideout Lawayne McCoy has gone from No. 15 to No. 7 while fellow sophomore receiver BJ Gibson has gone from No. 80 to No. 10. Redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson has gone from No. 10 to No. 16 and running back/wide receiver Jaylin Lucas changed marginally from No. 13 to No. 12.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Edwin Joseph has dropped one of his 3s going from No. 33 to No. 3 while Ja'Bril Rawls goes from No. 30 to No. 11. Redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden Parrish goes from No. 55 to No. 36.

