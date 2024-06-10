Florida State announced the jersey numbers for newcomers, including transfer linebacker Cam Riley, transfer offensive lineman Jacob Rizy and returning cornerback transfer Omarion Cooper, on Monday.

Below are the numbers, heights and weights for the newcomers.

18 – LB Cam Riley (6-5, 245)

19 – RB Micahi Danzy (6-1, 180)

21 – DB Omarion Cooper (6-0, 190)

22 - K Jake Weinberg (5-10, 170)

26 - DB Ricky Knight III (6-0, 175)

40 – DL Amaree Williams (6-4, 215)

52 – DD Holmes (6-6, 250)

64 – OL Jacob Rizy (6-5, 305)

70 – OL Manasse Itete (6-5, 290)

74 – OL Jonathan Daniels (6-4, 280)

81 – WR Elijah Moore (6-4, 200)

92 – DL D’Nas White (6-4, 335)

99 – DL Jamorie Flagg (6-3, 300)

