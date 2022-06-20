FSU announces new voice of ’Noles sports: Jeff Culhane

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

Culhane, who is coming off a stint as North Dakota State’s play-by-play announcer, will replace the legendary Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after a memorable career that spans back to the 1970s..

Monday morning marked the start of a new era in Florida State sports, as the program revealed who will be the new voice of FSU athletics: Jeff Culhane.

Jeff Culhane has been hired as Director of Broadcasting for LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties and will serve as the voice for Florida State football and men’s basketball.

Culhane brings 20 years of multimedia experience to the Seminoles, including roles building radio affiliate networks in addition to broadcasting duties for Nebraska, West Virginia and North Dakota State. He has extensive experience growing radio networks through adding new affiliates and producing original content, including daily shows, weekly features and podcasts that highlight student-athletes and coaches in each program.

“Jeff Culhane is an exciting hire for our department and fans,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “He is a talented, experienced play-by-play voice who has called many postseason games across multiple sports while also creating content for the programs he has worked with and their affiliate radio networks. This position attracted nationwide interest, and Jeff’s unique abilities continued to rise to the top. I look forward to how Jeff will help tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and department through this expanded role.”

For the past six years, Culhane has been the voice of North Dakota State football, men’s basketball and baseball. In his role at NDSU, Culhane was the play-by-play announcer for four FCS National Championship Games, two men’s basketball NCAA Tournament appearances and one NCAA Baseball Regional appearance. He also coordinated affiliate relations for the Bison Radio Network while developing a sports radio station in Fargo and hosting a daily show on the network.

“It is truly an honor to be named play-by-play voice for the Florida State Seminoles,” Culhane said. “To follow in the footsteps of a legend like Gene Deckerhoff is an opportunity and a challenge I will look to live up to every single day. My family and I can’t wait to get to Tallahassee and immerse ourselves in all the traditions of Florida State. Go Noles!”

Culhane handled play-by-play duties for West Virginia women’s basketball and baseball from 2013-16 while also hosting the Mountaineer Tailgate Show and 5th Quarter Show for football as well as the Mountaineer Insider Podcast, a weekly feature for WVU’s official athletics website. At Nebraska from 2007-13, he produced and served as the studio host for football, men’s basketball and baseball broadcasts. In addition, he hosted Sports Nightly and The Nebraska High School Scoreboard Show.

“We’re excited to welcome Jeff into the passionate Nole Family,” said Caleb Swann, general manager of Seminole Sports Properties, FSU Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder. “His extensive knowledge related to college radio networks coupled with his experience in the Big Ten, Big 12 and calling multiple Bison football championships, will be a valuable asset to Florida State.”

Prior to his time at Nebraska, Culhane was the play-by-play voice for South Dakota women’s basketball and held multiple broadcasting roles throughout the state from 2001-2007.

Culhane will begin his new role July 1 and will call his first FSU contest Aug. 27 in football’s season opener against Duquesne.

