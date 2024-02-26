In recent years, Florida State football spring practice was interrupted by spring break. That won’t be the case this year as the team will have a continuous schedule leading up to the April 20 spring showcase without pausing for spring break (which ends for FSU students on March 17).

FSU will start spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19.

The spring game will be on April 20 at 4 p.m.

There will be construction around FSU’s practice fields as well as Doak Campbell Stadium when the team starts up practices after spring break. But coach Mike Norvell said the work being done won’t have much of an impact.

“Stadium is not going to be a big difference,” Norvell said at his first booster tour stop in Orlando. “We'll have some barriers and things on home side. We do lose a (practice) field as construction is going on. But we still have our full-length, grass field outside and then the full indoor. We have plenty of field space to utilize, but it's going to be something that carries over into the season as well.”

FSU will also hold its Pro Day on March 22.