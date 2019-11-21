As the Florida State administration enters the third week of its search for a new head football coach, the Seminoles are reaching out to longtime boosters to dig a little deeper into their pockets and help fund what they're describing as, "The Renaissance of Florida State Football."

In a letter dated Nov. 20 and shipped overnight to many members of Seminole Boosters, FSU President John Thrasher calls on boosters to either raise their annual contribution levels or make a one-time increase of 20 percent above their normal donation.

*ALSO SEE: Florida State Football Coach Hot Board 4.0

Thrasher said the additional funds are needed to help the program make the "transition" to a new coaching staff following the firing earlier this month of second-year head coach Willie Taggart.

"As the current football season progressed, our program reached a crossroads," Thrasher wrote. "Athletic director David Coburn and I chose to take decisive action to help restore our status as a national contender. We are currently conducting a comprehensive national search for a new Head Coach, interviewing numerous respected candidates. Director Coburn and I are asking each candidate to share his vision for Florida State football. Our goal is to find the right fit for our student-athletes, the university and all Seminoles.

"I am grateful so many of our donors have reached out to ask how they can help, as the transition to a new coaching staff will take a significant investment. We have received several generous commitments of support to begin the overall effort, but we also need every member of Seminole Boosters to contribute what they can to achieve an even greater result."

Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold

Here is a copy of the letter: