FSU at Miami set for night time kickoff

Florida State's trend of playing night games in 2024 will continue in the coming weeks.
Following the Seminoles' game on Friday at Duke, FSU will play at Miami with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The FSU-Miami game will be the sixth night game for the Seminoles this fall.
Other ACC game times have been set for Oct. 24-26
Thursday, October 24
Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced
Friday, October 25
Louisville at Boston College – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – previously announced
Saturday, October 26
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – Noon ET on ACC Network
North Carolina at Virginia – Noon ET on The CW
Wake Forest at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Oregon State at California – 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Florida State at Miami – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
SMU at Duke – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network