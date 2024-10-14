FSU at Miami set for night time kickoff

Florida State's trend of playing night games in 2024 will continue in the coming weeks.

Following the Seminoles' game on Friday at Duke, FSU will play at Miami with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The FSU-Miami game will be the sixth night game for the Seminoles this fall.

Other ACC game times have been set for Oct. 24-26

Thursday, October 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Friday, October 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – previously announced

Saturday, October 26

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – Noon ET on ACC Network

North Carolina at Virginia – Noon ET on The CW

Wake Forest at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Oregon State at California – 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Florida State at Miami – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

SMU at Duke – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network