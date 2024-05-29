Add another time to the calendar for a Florida State football game. And it's Must See TV.

FSU will play at Notre Dame on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and the Peacock streaming service.

This is the second night game for FSU in 2024, following the Labor Day evening home opener with Boston College (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). FSU's full schedule can be viewed here.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish last played at South Bend in 2020 and in Tallahassee in '21. This will be the third time in the last four years that the teams match up.

FSU holds a 6-5 lead in the all-time series, which began in 1981 with a 19-13 FSU victory in South Bend.

