When it comes to Florida State Football, Graceville (Fla.) 2021 standout Xavian Sorey doesn't need a grand introduction.

The talented young running back, who already has several big-time offers, has followed the ‘Noles for a long time and lives just over an hour away from Tallahassee.

While Sorey says he didn't necessarily have a favorite team growing up, the ‘Noles were certainly the team he watched the most. On Wednesday morning and afternoon, the talented athlete got a chance to see an up-close view of what FSU is all about.

"I love it. The family, the coaches and how I bonded with everyone,” he said. “I spent the most time with Coach [Kendal] Briles. I love Coach Briles. We watched film and talked about how the offense is going to be like.”

Although he is just entering his junior year, Sorey already holds offers from Michigan, Florida, FSU and Kentucky. On Wednesday, he also picked up an offer from Auburn.

According to the big back, most schools are recruiting him as a running back but some like him as an athlete.