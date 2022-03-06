FSU 'at the top' for Rivals100 WR Hykeem Williams after latest visit

"I just like being around here. I have great vibes when I'm here," Williams said. "All around to the head coach to the staff, recruiting staff and players. I like it all."

So why did the four-star wide receiver feel the need to check out FSU again after his hectic week?

He visited the Florida Gators on Friday and then played for a state championship in basketball on Saturday. Then on Sunday, he made a trip back to Florida State for yet another visit to see the Seminoles.

It has been a busy past few days for Rivals100 WR Hykeem Williams.

This trip had a little different twist as FSU head coach Mike Norvell greeted Williams and his family in the parking lot. Then once they all entered the Moore Athletics Center, Williams got a big ovation from the entire staff.

"That was a great experience. I didn't expect that," Williams said.

The Fort Lauderdale product arrived around 11 a.m. and said the Seminoles had a busy day planned for him.

"I did a basketball and football (photo) shoot," he said. "I also toured the campus, and I also got a chance to talk with Coach Norvell upstairs. I also went to this place in CollegeTown (FSU's preview center for the Doak Campbell Stadium renovations), where you can plant the spear in the ground and this big video board ... it was all around me."

Along with the campus tour, Williams said another highlight was spending time with receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"It was great vibes again," he said. "I talked with Coach Dugans. It's always vibing good with him. I stayed with him most of the time on the visit. With him, we talk almost every day, and not just about football."

Williams, who scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Stranahan's state championship game victory Saturday, hasn't named a leader in his recruitment yet. But he was wearing an FSU hat at the end of his Sunday visit.

So are the Seminoles pushing ahead with the four-star receiver?

"I talk with them a lot, and they show a lot of love," Williams said. "And my former teammate plays here, Omar Graham. Man, I miss Omar. That's the one teammate I can honestly say that's the best teammate I've ever played with.

"It helps them (the Seminoles) a lot because I can call him, and he tells me everything going on and seeing if it is a good fit for me."

Williams also shared the message he heard from Norvell during their one-on-one talk.

"It was a deep conversation and on a whole 'nother level," the Rivals100 receiver said. "Not just with football. It was a lot about life."

So where do the Seminoles stand in his recruitment?

"They are at the top for me," Williams said. "One of the top schools."

Next up for the four-star wideout are trips to Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M this spring. He also wants to come back to FSU for the spring game, but he doesn't plan to make a decision until December.

