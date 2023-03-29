We are pleased to report that the presale of the “Founder’s” products are sold out. The next step is to meet with Booster members about the sideline plans on the Lower West Sideline in this order:

The architectural firm, Populous, is developing new game day seating experiences to address the required repairs to our historic facility's infrastructure. Our prime objective is to maintain Doak Campbell as one of the best venues in all collegiate sports. The results of numerous surveys over recent years revealed that 91% of our donors and fans support enhancing the game day experience.

As we move forward with the plan to renovate Doak Campbell Stadium for the 2025 season, we have an update on the next steps and the timeline for scheduling appointments at the preview center to show Seminole Booster members the stadium renovation plan.

Here is a copy of the email and FAQ sent to Tomahawk and Warrior level members, which will answer many of the questions you’ve been asking while leaving a few tantalizing questions yet unanswered. The project is scheduled to begin at the end of the 2023 season and be complete by the 2025 opener against Alabama.

The letter was signed by Florida State Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Alford and Seminole Booster President and CEO Stephen Ponder.

Florida State Athletics and the Seminole Boosters sent an email to season ticket holders and Seminole Booster members on Wednesday, March 29, with a projected timeline to schedule appointments to show members the stadium renovation plan scheduled to be completed for the 2025 football season.

We also included FAQs to help answer your questions about the project, including the construction timeline. Additionally, please log in to your ticket account at Seminoles.com/tickets to confirm or update your contact information.

The donor ranking system will determine the order we schedule appointments at the preview center. To learn more about your membership level and priority, please get in touch with your Booster representative.

Tier 1 includes Legacy and Platinum Chiefs; Tier 2 includes Golden and Silver Chiefs; Tier 3 includes Tomahawks and Warriors; and Tier 4 includes Renegades, Braves and Iron Arrows.

What is the goal of the Doak Campbell Stadium Renovation Project?

The goal of the stadium renovation is to update historic Doak Campbell Stadium with a number of new, modern seating experiences that our fan base has asked for over the years. The result will feature our iconic one-of-a-kind stadium with new and refreshed experiences related to seating, climate-controlled club spaces, and amenities.

When will the Doak Campbell Stadium Renovation Project start and be completed by?

The projected start date is immediately following the 2023 football season with the renovations concluding prior to our 2025 season opener vs. Alabama on August 30, 2025.

What new seating options can I expect?

A variety of new premium seating options will be available. These experiences include new chairback seating, access to indoor hospitality spaces, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.

What other changes to the stadium can I expect in the coming years?

Prior to the stadium renovation, we will address a number of additional updates related to our concourses, stadium connectivity, and current seating and food and beverage experience.

How can I increase my priority for the new premium seating options?

The best way to increase your priority is to consider upgrading your Booster membership to the next level and/or tier. The FSU Priority Policy is designed to acknowledge both current giving and membership tier as well as past giving and longevity. We are very appreciative of our many loyal donors and season ticket holders who have contributed to the success of FSU Athletics over time. Our Priority Policy takes this into account with regard to your current seating and future opportunities.

Where can I learn more about the stadium renovation project?

We have a preview center near Doak Campbell Stadium we will invite you to in priority order. The preview center will allow you to visualize the new amenities and conceptualize the future game day experience. You will have the opportunity to visit the preview center to learn more about the project while having the option to purchase the new seating options.

When will I be contacted regarding our individual seating options?

We will go through the process one-by-one with our current donors. First, we will start with ticket holders in the areas where renovations will take place. You will be ranked in order of the FSU Priority Policy and a member of our staff will meet with you at our preview center to walk through the project and show you your seating options. Then, we will rank donors outside of the affected areas by priority and continue the process. Finally, we will meet with the general public to look at remaining options and inventory. This process is expected to take 12-18 months as we meet with all of our loyal supporters individually.

I am a Seminole Booster member but not a season ticket holder. What should I do?

All Seminole Booster members will have priority to secure new seating in accordance with their donor level. We will contact you soon to communicate your priority.

What will ticket prices be?

Ticket prices vary depending on your desired seating location. Your Booster representative will share more information on pricing once you are available to meet at our Preview Center.

Is there anyone to contact if I have other questions about the Doak Campbell Stadium Renovation Project?

For any questions regarding the Doak Campbell Stadium Renovation Project, we encourage you to call your Booster representative.

Will the architectural integrity and history of Doak Campbell Stadium be preserved?

Careful consideration was made to create a new design that harmonizes with the existing structure while creating a new identity for the stadium. These enhancements modernize the fan experience, continues to push the university forward and adds to the legacy of Doak Campbell Stadium.

When will the new stadium options take effect and when do I pay?

The new stadium renovations and seating experiences are expected to take effect starting with the 2025 season. In order to secure your seat at the time of reservation, you will pay a capital gift. The actual seat cost and per seat contributions will not be paid until the arrival of the 2025 season when you will be in your new seats.

What is a capital gift?

A capital gift is a one-time contribution used directly towards funding the stadium renovation project. The entire contribution does not have to be paid up front. Fulfillment schedules for the gift can be scheduled over 1-3 years.

If I’m currently in the Dunlap Champions Club, do I have to give a capital gift to move within my same area?

You can move your same number of seats within the same premium area gift and your previously paid capital gift will act as a credit towards any capital gift requirements. If you are wanting to move your seats to a new premium area (e.g. Founders Suites, Founders Loges, West Club), a capital gift would be needed to secure the new seats and any previously paid capital gift would not apply.

I would like to select my seats with other friends, what do I do?

Each season ticket holder is able to select his or her seats at their time based on priority ranking.

Everyone in the group would need to wait until the date and time of the last appointment scheduled among the group and select available seats next to each other at that time.

What if I can’t pay the new seating cost of capital gift?

We understand that some ticket holders may not participate in these changes. In recognition of their importance to our program, we will work with individuals wishing to remain at their level to find seats in other available locations. These individuals will have the first opportunity to select seats in available seating sections outside of the new renovations. Those changes will take effect in the 2025 season.



