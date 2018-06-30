Dave Hart has not been Florida State's athletics director for more than a decade. But the Seminoles' impressive surge back into the Top 10 of the final Directors' Cup standings -- for the first time in six years -- is unquestionably a testament to the vision he and others shared for the Seminoles' program.

When Hart was hired by former FSU President Sandy D'Alemberte back in the mid-1990s, FSU routinely finished ranked in the 30s and 40s nationally. The Seminoles were strong in football, baseball and some other sports, but several programs languished due to sub-par facilities and a lack of funding.

Once FSU made a push in the late-'90s and early 2000s to have a more comprehensive athletic program overall, the 'Noles soon became one of the nation's top performers on a consistent basis.

And now they're back in the Top 10.

Thanks in large part to a national championship in softball, a national runner-up finish in beach volleyball and top-15 performances in both men's and women's track and field, the Seminoles finished No. 9 in the final standings. They also ranked first among programs in the ACC; the conference's next highest finisher was Duke at No. 11.

The Directors' Cup scoring is based on the top 20 most successful sports at each school. FSU has exactly 20 programs, which means every team's finish must be included, while several other schools are able to drop their lowest performers.

Perhaps most impressive about the high finish is the fact that the Seminoles did it largely behind the success of the winter and spring sports. FSU ranked just 23rd nationally when the final fall standings were released but made a steady climb through winter and spring.

“Finishing ninth nationally in the Directors’ Cup, our highest finish since 2011-12, is a tremendous achievement,” FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox said in a statement. “It is a testament to the work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. This is the third consecutive year in which we have improved our finish and the first time in six years we have lead the ACC as the top finisher. To make such definitive strides athletically while posting a cumulative student-athlete GPA of 3.0 for the first time ever speaks to the positive direction of our athletics program.”

When Hart was pushed out by former FSU President T.K. Wetherell in 2007, the Seminoles were just beginning to reap the benefits of the program's new direction -- they finished 15th that year.

Just a few years later, they would finish in the Top 10 three straight years (2009-10, '10-'11 and '11-12). Twice in that span, they topped out at No. 5.

And even though his is the first trip back to the Top 10 since 2012, the Seminoles have finished in the top 13 in eight of the last nine years.

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Discuss this story with other die-hard FSU fans on the Tribal Council message board.