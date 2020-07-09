Add Florida State to the list of athletics departments around the country tightening its belts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source who is familiar with the situation, as many as 25 positions in the athletics department are being eliminated as part of cost-cutting measures.

Some of those staff members are being laid off, while others are open positions that will be eliminated, according to the source. It is not known if any of the positions are part of coaching staffs.

