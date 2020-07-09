Source: FSU Athletics laying off 25 as part of cost-cutting measures
Add Florida State to the list of athletics departments around the country tightening its belts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a source who is familiar with the situation, as many as 25 positions in the athletics department are being eliminated as part of cost-cutting measures.
Some of those staff members are being laid off, while others are open positions that will be eliminated, according to the source. It is not known if any of the positions are part of coaching staffs.
After our initial report, FSU sent out the following statement late Thursday afternoon:
“We have eliminated some positions within both Athletics and Seminole Boosters. Out of respect for our employees who have just been notified, we will not comment on this matter until some time tomorrow.”
Nebraska, Stanford and several other prominent athletics programs have laid off staff, reduced salaries and even cut sports programs while coping with the economic fallout from the virus.
It is not yet know what other measures FSU is taking to shrink its budget.
