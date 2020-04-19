FSU Athletics Insider: Coburn expects NCAA to pass one-time transfer rule
While the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic was the primary focus of David Coburn's update for the Florida State Board of Trustees on Friday, the Seminoles' athletics director addressed several other items of interest as well.
One major development involved expected NCAA rule changes regarding undergraduate and graduate transfers.
While a vote is not scheduled to take place at its meeting this Friday, Coburn said he does expect the NCAA Division I Council to discuss the proposal for a one-time transfer waiver policy, which would go into effect immediately for all college sports.
Currently, student-athletes in football, baseball and men's and women's basketball are required to sit out one year before becoming eligible to play at a new school -- unless they have been granted a waiver due to unique personal circumstances. That was the case for current FSU football players Jashaun Corbin and Jordan Travis, both of whom received waivers after making their appeals to the NCAA.
If the new guidelines are approved, no such waiver would be required, provided the athletes are in good academic standing and are making satisfactory progress toward a degree.
The ACC and Big Ten conferences have both come out in support of the one-time transfer exception, and Coburn said the NCAA is expected to take a formal vote on it during a May 20 meeting.
"That, I believe, is going to pass," Coburn said.
If it does, it could be very good news for the Florida State football team. New head coach Mike Norvell's staff has landed seven transfers since the end of last season, and there were questions about whether at least two of them -- defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State) and linebacker Cornel Jones (Purdue) -- would be cleared to play this fall.
Running back Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M) already has received his waiver to play immediately, and three players -- offensive tackle Devontay Love-Taylor (FIU), cornerback Meiko Dotson (FAU) and defensive end Deonte Williams (Baylor) -- will all be eligible as graduate transfers. Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Louisville) also was expected to be cleared because he left the Cardinals before the 2019 season started.
FSU likely is in the market for another offensive line transfer this offseason, and there has been speculation that the Seminoles will make a push for Southern Cal quarterback J.T. Daniels, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal this past week.
