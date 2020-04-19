Currently, student-athletes in football, baseball and men's and women's basketball are required to sit out one year before becoming eligible to play at a new school -- unless they have been granted a waiver due to unique personal circumstances. That was the case for current FSU football players Jashaun Corbin and Jordan Travis, both of whom received waivers after making their appeals to the NCAA.

If the new guidelines are approved, no such waiver would be required, provided the athletes are in good academic standing and are making satisfactory progress toward a degree.

The ACC and Big Ten conferences have both come out in support of the one-time transfer exception, and Coburn said the NCAA is expected to take a formal vote on it during a May 20 meeting.

"That, I believe, is going to pass," Coburn said.

If it does, it could be very good news for the Florida State football team. New head coach Mike Norvell's staff has landed seven transfers since the end of last season, and there were questions about whether at least two of them -- defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State) and linebacker Cornel Jones (Purdue) -- would be cleared to play this fall.

Running back Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M) already has received his waiver to play immediately, and three players -- offensive tackle Devontay Love-Taylor (FIU), cornerback Meiko Dotson (FAU) and defensive end Deonte Williams (Baylor) -- will all be eligible as graduate transfers. Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Louisville) also was expected to be cleared because he left the Cardinals before the 2019 season started.

FSU likely is in the market for another offensive line transfer this offseason, and there has been speculation that the Seminoles will make a push for Southern Cal quarterback J.T. Daniels, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal this past week.