FSU athletics news: Facilities, Doak improvements; Norvell 'sets standard'
Florida State athletics director David Coburn shared a number of updates with the FSU Athletics Board on Wednesday, and head football coach Mike Norvell also discussed the progress he has seen from his team in the past few months.
The two highest-profile projects mentioned by Coburn were the Seminoles' long-discussed football operations facility, and potential improvements to Doak Campbell Stadium.
When it comes to the football facility, Coburn reiterated what FSU President John Thrasher told Warchant in December -- that the school will seek input from Norvell before proceeding with building a standalone facility.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
"I've asked them to work through the spring," Coburn said of Norvell and his chief of staff, Bruce Warwick. "Get familiar with our set-up, use our facilities and then we'll sit down and discuss where we want to go."
The Seminoles previously decided, with input from former head coach Willie Taggart, to move forward with a building to be located adjacent to the existing indoor practice facility. That project was put on hold before the planned groundbreaking last November.
Depending on what Norvell says is needed, the school could either go forward with the project as currently designed, renovate the Moore Athletic Center, or chart a different course.
Survey will help determine Doak Campbell improvements
On Friday, Florida State will send emails to as many as 500,000 fans and boosters seeking input on potential improvements to Doak Campbell Stadium, Coburn said. The survey will ask respondents to evaluate their stadium experience and ask what upgrades they would like to see.
Coburn said Seminole Boosters Inc., is working with Legends, a consulting firm that operates in the athletics and other spaces, on various options.
"They're going to do some evaluation for us of improvements needed -- in seating and other things within the stadium," Coburn said. "And also look at potential revenue streams that we might be able to use in order to do some of the things that they suggest."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news