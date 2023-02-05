Exactly how much Florida State's wildly successful 2022 football season helped the athletic department's revenue won't be known until this time next year.

Even before knowing that, though, it's clear FSU's finances continue to trend in the right direction according to the 2022 fiscal year financial report shared with the Osceola.

On the report, which spans July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, FSU reported a net revenue of just over $10 million. That's an increase from the $8 million in net revenue FSU reported to the NCAA for the COVID-affected 2020-21 fiscal year.

In all, FSU athletics reported $161,141,884 in total operating revenue (up over $30 million from 2021) and $150,777,734 in total operating expenses (up over $20 million from 2021) for the 2021-22 fiscal year, equaling $10,364,150 in total net revenue

Understandably in a year where full crowds returned, ticket sales increased dramatically. FSU reported $18,773,797 million in ticket sales on its most recent financial report. That's way up from the $4,768,147 on the 2021 report and also more than the $17,341,676 on the 2019-20 report.

FSU's contributions, which is mostly encompassed by Seminole Boosters donations, fell only slightly from 2021 to 2022. FSU reported over $43 million in contributions on last year's report, the second-highest contribution total on FSU record, and $41,739,365 on this year's financial report.

FSU also reported another significant increase in media rights revenue. After that jumped from $22.7 million to $26.0 million last year, it took an even bigger jump to $30,344,779 on the 2022 report, likely a reflection of the fact that Comcast finally started broadcasting the ACC Network in the middle of this fiscal year.

The royalties, licensing, advertisement and sponsorships revenue section also took a sizable jump up from $17.8 million in 2021 to $24,428,412 in 2022.