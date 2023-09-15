Seminole Boosters and season ticket holders received an email this week with a link to a website providing extensive information about upcoming construction to Doak Campbell Stadium, construction that will be disruptive for the 2024 football season but transformative for the 2025 season opener against Alabama and for years to come. While the project will greatly enhance iconic Doak Campbell Stadium with a much needed and enhanced experience, the massive project is requiring existing season ticket holders to make tough decisions about the experience they want, the price point they can afford, and the people they want to sit with as the project will require a priority reseating. These can be difficult decisions to make, and topics we'll cover in coming months, but this article focuses on the first major release of information on the project. As previously reported by The Osceola, the project is moving through the normal approval process for a large capital project. The first step is the Seminole Boosters, Inc. Board of Directors' approval of financing recommendation of the Doak Campbell Stadium Renovation Project, which was approved last week before bringing the project to the FSU Board of Trustees for and update at their Sept. 8 meeting. The project now moves to the Florida State Athletic Association Board before an official vote of the BOT at their October meeting and the Board of Governors bond financing approval at their meetings in early November. Construction will begin once the approval process is complete and the last 2023 home game, set for Nov. 18 against North Alabama. A project of this size is estimated to take 18 months to complete, which means it will impact season ticket holders throughout the 2024 football season. While the project will reduce the capacity of Doak Campbell Stadium from its reported 79,560 seats, FSU's communications do not articulate the final capacity when the project is complete. With the project still in the sales and design phase, it's currently tough to estimate capacity but fair to say it will be between 65,000 and 70,000 for the 2025 season. The following improvements will reduce capacity: - the seats on the east sideline will be widened from an average of 17 inches to 18 inches; - the seats on the west sideline will be widened from 16 to 18 inches; - the aisles on the east and west sideline will be widened to add handrails; - the legroom between rows on the west side will be increased from 27 to 34 inches in the club seating area and 33 inches in the chairback seat areas: - amenities such as mid-level boxes, loge seats and club seats also reduce capacity as will conceptual ideas for the Champions Club. During 2024, the capacity could fall to 50,000 during construction as 27,500 current west side seats will be removed and replaced with 8,500 temporary seats. The west sideline project will include chair-back seating, club seats, loge seats and mid-level box experiences. There will be access to indoor hospitality spaces, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings including a west sideline kitchen to serve the new premium spaces as well as provide enhanced services to 50 existing skyboxes on the west side. The east sideline project will also include an 18 inch seat mesh seat bottom for comfort and to define your space, in addition to wider aisles with handrails. The Dunlap Champions Club will also be re-imagined for the 2025 season, but haven't finalized the design of those products for presale yet. Preliminary plans envision creating a variety of experiences in the club, including ledge seats, which could reduce capacity from 5,800 seats to approximately 4,000.

New website addresses questions

Florida State has built a website to address many of the questions fans have about the project and its effect on their gameday tradition. We’ll review some of the highlights of the site, beginning with the why: “The primary objective of the project is to maintain Doak Campbell Stadium as one of the best venues in all collegiate sports.” The operant word in that statement is maintain, and while the Boosters do not speak to the necessity of replacing the structure, the fact is Doak has been in service for 74 years and the Florida elements — sun, rain and humidity — have not been kind to her steel structure. The ongoing cost to fortify foundations, stiffen weakening steel support beams and continually remediatinf and coating rusting seating pans is no longer prudent. In addition to replacing the west sideline structure, which has outlived its useful life, the objective is to update the fan experience in Doak Campbell Stadium, which will make it one of the best venues in all of collegiate sports once again.

The process

The Boosters began with an extensive survey of "what fans want" and received a very high response. Ninety-one percent of donors and fans said they want an enhanced game-day experience and improved seat comfort. They also want enhanced game-day amenities, such as lighted concourses, enhanced concessions choices and comfortable restrooms.

Project timeline

Planning and preselling: Now Board of Trustees Approval: October 2023 Construction Life-safety/ADA East: November 2023 - August 2024 Construction West/South: November 2023 - August 2025 Grand Reopening: August 30, 2025

Planning and pre-selling phase through 2024

“When we first announced this project, we promised to meet with every season ticket holder, individually, to share the plan,” said Stephen Ponder, CEO and President of Seminole Boosters, Inc. “We are making good on that promise. As of July 2023, we’ve contacted or met with 1,500 members to discuss the plan. Outreach will continue until we speak to every member.” Sales thus far According to information presented to the Board of Trustees, of the 1,500 members contacted thus far, 35 percent purchased a seating option offered with an average seat purchase of 2.35 seats. The members who have accumulated the highest number of lifetime priority points were the first to be offered the first product offering, eight mid-level boxes. And if that experience wasn't a fit, they were the first to be offered the next opportunity — 24 loge seats, once the mid-level boxes were sold out. If neither of those experiences or price points was the right fit, then they were the first to be contacted when the loge boxes were sold out and the third experience — club seats — were released for sale. Of the 2,040 club seats in the project, more than half have been sold thus far. Once the remaining club seats are sold, the next experience — chair-back seats — will be released for sale again in priority point order. It is a slow but intentional sales process. "The most important part of the renovation sales process is meeting with each donor one by one," said Mark Cameron, Vice President - Stadium Development & Sales Strategy. "We first look to meet face to face at our preview center, then virtually if they’re unable to come to Tallahassee. And that’s the only way to help every donor truly understand this renovation and find the right fit for them. "We’ve had consecutive meetings before where you spend 30 seconds on a detail with one donor and 30 minutes on the same detail with the next donor. Each donor’s seating experience is unique to them, which is why it’s crucial for our staff to take the time for these individual meetings. It takes time, but in the end the donors appreciate the process more and walk away with a game plan for their experience in 2025." The Boosters' public release does not address the price points for each experience, reserving that information for those one-on-one sales presentations. Priority for seat selection The chart below lists four tiers and the timeline for the sales team to visit with each member within that tier. Tier 1 includes Legacy Chiefs ($25,000 per year) and Platinum Chiefs ($13,000 per year) and the Top 150 lifetime donors. Tier 2 includes Golden Chief ($6,500) and Silver Chief donors ($3,250). Tier 3 includes Tomahawks ($1,300) and Warriors ($650) and Tier 4 includes Renegade ($330), Braves ($140), and Iron Arrow ($70) donors. The Boosters will be contacted by rank within their tier. The FSU Priority Policy is designed to acknowledge both current giving and membership tier as well as past giving and longevity. The donors are invited to visit a Preview Center near Doak Campbell Stadium, where they can visualize the new amenities and conceptualize the future game day experience. If they are unable to visit the Preview Center, a virtual tour can be scheduled. If you would like to learn more about your rank, please contact your Booster representative or call the Booster office at 850-644-1830.



Seminole boosters' priority for invitation to make choices Donor Group Seating area Timeline for first invitation Tier 1 All and non-season ticket members Early 2023 Tier 2 Sections 29-37 or Dunlap Champions Club Spring/summer 2023 Tier 3 Sections 29-37 or Dunlap Champions Club Fall/end 2023 Tier 4 Sections 29-37 or Dunlap Champions Club End of 2023 Tier 2 All other sections, non-season ticket members Early 2024 Tier 3 All other sections, non-season ticket members Spring/summer 2024 Tier 4 All other sections, non-season ticket members Summer 2024 Public Based on availability Summer 2024



What to know about 2024

The Booster website shares these good-to-know details about what season ticket holders can expect for the 2024 season. 1. All season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of season tickets currently purchased for the 2023 season, however the seat location will be different. 2. The entire west side will be under construction during the 2024 season and all-season tickets will be impacted. 3. West sideline bleachers will be removed and a limited number of temporary chair-back seats will be set up for the entire season. 4. West sideline capacity will be reduced to about 8,500 seats due to construction. 5. West side concourses, restrooms and concessions stands will be modified or temporary. 6. East sideline seats will be widened to 18 inches each and handrails in the aisles will be installed prior to the 2024 season. 7. All east side seats will include a breathable, mesh seat on top of the bleacher seating – the mesh seat is a better alternative to a padded seat however the seat will be a bottom only (no back). 8. Ticket requests will begin in November – more details will be provided before renewals begin. Quantities and pricing will be provided once finalized, prior to November. 9. Parking will also be impacted due to construction areas in adjacent lots. Additional information about parking assignments will be provided once finalized, prior to November.

Frequently asked questions