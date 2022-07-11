FSU, Atkins strike again: 'Noles land 4-star OT Lucas Simmons

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

The 6-foot-7 prospect chose FSU over Southern Cal, Florida, Tennessee and several other schools. He is the second high-profile offensive line commit to join the 'Noles in recent weeks, following Roderick Kearney's commitment in late June.

The transformation of Florida State's offensive line room, which has been taking place since Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins arrived in Tallahassee, continued on Monday as four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons announced he has committed to the Seminoles.

“There is basically a three-way tie for second place with SC, Tennessee and Florida,” Simmons told Rivals' Adam Gorney (See related story with more Simmons quotes). “All of those schools are great places with great people but I couldn’t call it home. There’s no bad blood. It’s just that Florida State is Florida State for me.”

Simmons, who came to the United States from Sweden during high school, is now a Rivals250 prospect.

He had very high praise for FSU and Atkins, the Seminoles' offensive line coach, following his official visit in June.

“It was great, it was really great. On our meeting, we didn’t have these typical presentations about what he’s done and who’s he’s put in the league, none of that,” Simmons said. “He had tape of me from my Mega Camp at Florida State last year, and we kind of looked at how I have developed from here to now.”

*ALSO SEE: Schoffel: Upfront approach is winning formula in recruiting for Atkins, FSU

*AND SEE: Analysis of what Lucas Simmons brings to FSU Football

The lineman, who grew up in Sweden before moving to the United States last year, also noticed something else when he watched that film.

“When you look in closer, you can see the corner of the camera, how he was over there coaching me before I had any stars, before I played high school football in America,” Simmons said. “Before all the hype, you can still see exactly how engaged he was into making me into the best player I could possibly be.

"This relationship just feels like it’s been so naturally developed. He just feels like he has been with me for so long. It’s more than recruiting.”

Simmons also raved about Norvell, FSU's head coach, following that trip.

“He has what I am looking for in a coach," Simmons said. "And I think he leads the program really, really well. And he also thinks that I can fit in at Florida State as well. It's always good chatting it up with him, I really like him as a person.”