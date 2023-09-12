Once again, Florida State's defense will have the tough task of defending a mobile quarterback this weekend at Boston College.

In their first game of the season, the FSU coaching staff had a working knowledge of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' athleticism from its previous time facing him in 2022.

Entering this third game of the season, FSU's staff has a different experience with BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

"Thomas is somebody we recruited. We were looking at him as a running back/athlete as he was coming out. He's really done a nice job..." FSU head coach Mike Norvel said Monday. "You see the play-making ability that he has. He was a great player in high school. He's somebody that you absolutely have to work to contain."

Castellanos, a three-star quarterback in the 2022 class out of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High, announced he had received an offer from FSU in February 2021 before he committed to UCF the very next month. Despite taking two unofficial visits to FSU that fall, Castellanos chose the Knights over the Seminoles because he wanted to play quarterback and FSU wasn't going to give him that opportunity.

As it turned out, Castellanos was only at UCF for one year and transferred to Boston College ahead of the 2023 season. He didn't begin the season as the starting quarterback, but he replaced Emmett Morehead in the first half of BC's season opener vs. Northern Illinois.

Castellanos helped BC rally from a 14-0 deficit, leading the Eagles in passing yards (138) and rushing yards (67) while accounting for all three of BC's touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a game NIU eventually won in overtime.

While Castellanos may be diminutive at 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in freakish athleticism. Look no further than this fourth-down completion play he made in BC's season-opening game.