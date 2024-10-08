FSU back to run-game basics after historically bad start to 2024 season

As Florida State's 2024 season has spiraled, head coach Mike Norvell -- normally not one for overt criticism of his team -- has become more and more blunt as the losses have piled up.

Perhaps his harshest criticism of the season to date came after Tuesday's practice when asked if the Seminoles are any closer to figuring out what has caused FSU's rushing attack to stutter so badly this season.

The FSU head coach described what FSU has done -- or failed to do, more accurately -- on the ground this season as "awful" and "embarrassing." It's hard to argue with his assessment given the facts of the matter.

Six games into the season FSU ranks dead last among Power Four teams, averaging 2.16 yards per carry and 58 rushing yards per game. The only FBS team out of the other 134 that the Seminoles are outrushing? An 0-5 Kent State team, which has never led this season and has been outscored by a combined margin of 257-74 this season.

Not the kind of company FSU should ever be keeping considering its stature in college football. But especially not this season when a veteran offensive line with over 15,000 career snaps in college football and a loaded running back room was expected be the bread and butter of the Seminoles' offense.

Instead, FSU is on pace for the fewest rushing yards per game since the very first FSU football team back in 1947 averaged 57.4 rushing yards. Considering the sport has changed dramatically across the last 77 years and that FSU team averaged 3.6 points and went 0-5, that's also not the kind of company the Seminoles want to be keeping.

And yet, here they sit, averaging over three yards per carry just once in their first six games of the 2024 season against what was expected to be the easier half of their schedule.

"It starts with me and what position I'm putting them in, who I've got out there and what decisions I'm making," FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins said, taking accountability for his unit's role in the run-game struggles this season. "It starts with assessing the six weeks and watching every run scheme, every play, every moment, who did what and make sure whatever they're doing well, I find a way to allow them to do that.

"It can't be what I think is going to work or what the defense is giving us, it's got to be what we've shown we're actually capable of. Also, understanding that we might change up the lineup so I've got to make sure whoever it is can have success in those moments. I've got to do a better job of putting them in better situations."

Injuries have plagued FSU's offensive front this season. Through six games, FSU has used five different starting offensive line combinations and started nine different offensive linemen, already the most by an FSU team since 2020.