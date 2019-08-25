An ugly game between the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes apparently led to an even uglier off-field incident following Saturday night's neutral-site game.

Rumors began to circulate on the Internet early Sunday morning about an altercation between University of Miami fans and the University of Florida marching band following the teams' game Saturday night in Orlando.

According to numerous social media accounts, the incident started when at least one UM fan tried to walk through the band as it marched back toward its buses following the game -- a 24-20 UF victory. That's when the Gators' band director, Jay Watkins, reportedly tried to physically stop the Hurricanes fan and was knocked to the ground.

One UF band student also was allegedly injured.

The news was confirmed later Sunday in a social media post by FSU Director of Bands Patrick Dunnigan, who described Watkins as a "longtime friend and colleague."

"One student ended up with a bloody nose; Jay hit his head on the pavement as he was thrown to the ground," Dunnigan wrote on Facebook. "THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! ... Jay tells me he is very sore today and has a nasty bump on his head."

A Gainesville television station also confirmed a version of the story with a "representative of the university."