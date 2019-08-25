FSU director calls for more security after scrape between UM fans, UF band
An ugly game between the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes apparently led to an even uglier off-field incident following Saturday night's neutral-site game.
Rumors began to circulate on the Internet early Sunday morning about an altercation between University of Miami fans and the University of Florida marching band following the teams' game Saturday night in Orlando.
According to numerous social media accounts, the incident started when at least one UM fan tried to walk through the band as it marched back toward its buses following the game -- a 24-20 UF victory. That's when the Gators' band director, Jay Watkins, reportedly tried to physically stop the Hurricanes fan and was knocked to the ground.
One UF band student also was allegedly injured.
The news was confirmed later Sunday in a social media post by FSU Director of Bands Patrick Dunnigan, who described Watkins as a "longtime friend and colleague."
"One student ended up with a bloody nose; Jay hit his head on the pavement as he was thrown to the ground," Dunnigan wrote on Facebook. "THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! ... Jay tells me he is very sore today and has a nasty bump on his head."
A Gainesville television station also confirmed a version of the story with a "representative of the university."
In his Facebook post, Dunnigan went on to say that FSU's Marching Chiefs have experienced similar scary situations in the past, adding that, "Students in band uniforms are an easy and all-too-common target for disgruntled fans."
He went on to call for stadium operators to provide additional security for visiting bands.
"They make a ton of money on these games and there is NO EXCUSE for not having ample security for the band members," the longtime music professor wrote. "I am grateful that FSU sees fit to send four FSU PD officers with us when we travel to these high-profile games but, someday, even that will prove to be not enough. ...
"College football fans everywhere should demand that their universities provide ample security for the band. This is an insult to the spirit of college football."
UF and Miami were playing each other for the first time since 2013 and only the third time in the last 15 years. Florida State plays both schools each year, and the Marching Chiefs typically travel to each team's stadium for road games.
