While things didn't sound bad at first for Florida State ace pitcher Wyatt Crowell's injury, that tune is starting to change a bit.

FSU head coach Link Jarrett provided an update Thursday before the Seminoles (12-12, 3-6 in ACC) travel to take on No. 23 Miami (16-9, 5-4) for a three-game rivalry series at Mark Light Field.

"He's not a factor this weekend. And if he is (this season), it'll be a while," Jarrett said of Crowell. "Not even a thought this weekend."

Crowell hasn't thrown in a game since pitching six shutout innings in his long-awaited first career start vs. Pittsburgh on March 11. He allowed just two earned runs over 20.2 innings through six appearances (0.87 ERA), far and away the most consistent option on a pitching staff in flux.

However, it now sounds at least somewhat doubtful if Crowell, who is a draft-eligible junior for this summer's MLB Draft, will pitch again this season for the Seminoles.

All Jarrett shared about this weekend's starting rotation is that sophomore Jackson Baumeister will start Friday's 7 p.m. series opener.