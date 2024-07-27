After losing one of its transfer pitcher commits to MLB undrafted free agency, it would appear the Florida State baseball team has found a replacement.

Martinez, originally from Lake Worth, Fla., is coming off a very productive sophomore season out of the VCU bullpen. After struggling as a true freshman in 2023, he put up a 2.98 ERA (second-best on the team) over 42.1 innings across 19 relief appearances. He allowed just seven extra-base hits over his extensive work in 2024 and had 41 strikeouts to 19 walks.

Martinez is likely seen as a replacement of sorts for Long Beach State transfer RHP Grant Cherry, who originally committed to FSU in late June, but then signed with the Texas Rangers as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

He's FSU's seventh D-I transfer addition this offseason. Of those seven, he's the fifth who pitches and the fourth right-handed pitcher, boosting an area where FSU was depleted due to injuries this past season.

