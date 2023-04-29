Florida State baseball's first winning streak in over a month did not live to see another day Saturday.

The Seminoles (15-26, 6-17 in ACC) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second game of their weekend series at Notre Dame, but the Irish (24-17, 12-11) came roaring back, winning 12-2 at Frank Eck Stadium to even the series and set up a Sunday rubber match.

That rubber match is set for a 3 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

As has been the case a lot since FSU's season fell apart in mid-March, one big inning by the opposing team proved to the difference Saturday at Notre Dame.

After FSU starting pitcher Conner Whittaker allowed no hits over the first 3.1 innings of his start, Notre Dame chased him in the fourth inning as they plated six runs on six straight hits.

Designated hitter Vinny Martinez mashed a three-run home run to give Notre Dame a 3-2 lead and ND followed that up with three more runs on four more hits, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth.

That started an offensive outburst of sorts as the Irish mashed 15 hits over their final four innings. They wasted a few chances to add to their lead in the fifth through seven innings, but finally exploded on the board again in the eighth inning, putting up six more runs, highlighted by a grand slam by Notre Dame third baseman Jack Penney, to ice the game.

Another frequent trend of FSU's skid was on display in Saturday's loss. The FSU offense got off to a strong start as James Tibbs led off the game with his 13th home run of the season -- his second leadoff homer in five games in the leadoff spot -- and Nander De Sedas made it 2-0 with a solo homer of his own in the fourth inning.

All in all, FSU had five hits (four extra-base hits) over its first four innings at the plate. While it led 2-0 after the top of the fourth, it wasted quite a few chances to make that lead even larger, stranding four runners in scoring position.

Once ND charged into the lead, though, the FSU bats fell flat. Starting with the final out of the top of the fourth, the next 14 FSU batters were retired, a span that stretched into the ninth inning.

FSU came through two singles in the ninth inning to snap that skid, but stranded the runners on the corners.

The FSU lineup struck out 10 times in the loss while the FSU pitching staff struck out six batters but also issued six walks.