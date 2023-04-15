Florida State built an early lead. But the Seminoles couldn’t find any more runs after the early innings and dropped a fifth straight ACC series.

LuJames Groover hit solo home runs in the third and eighth innings, the second one breaking open a tie game, as NC State defeated FSU 4-3 on Saturday night.

Conner Whittaker (3-4) threw seven innings, scattering seven hits and giving up four earned runs. He had six strikeouts and gave up just one walk, throwing 98 pitches (60 strikes).

Parker Nolan tied the game at 3 with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Whittaker left the game after Groover led off the eighth with a home run to give NC State the lead.

FSU is 2-18 in its last 20 games. The Seminoles (13-20, 4-13 ACC) have lost series to Boston College, Virginia, Miami, Clemson and NC State.

Ben Barrett had an RBI double, Colton Vincent had an RBI single and Titan Kamaka had a sacrifice fly as FSU scored three runs in the second inning.

But the Seminoles did not have a base runner in the third-eighth innings. Jaime Ferrer drew a two-out walk in the ninth but Cam Smith struck out looking to end the game.

NC State right-hander Logan Whitaker (3-2) had eight strikeouts in eight innings and did not give up a walk.