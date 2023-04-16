Florida State lost its sixth straight game, but yet again had chances and had the lead in the 10th inning.

The Wolfpack finished off the sweep of FSU (13-22, 4-14 ACC).

Via FSU sports information:

NC State scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat FSU 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Doak Field in Raleigh. Cam Smith had both of FSU’s extra-base hits in the contest, including a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th.

Andrew Armstrong pitched four scoreless innings in the contest. He was one of eight FSU pitchers to appear in the game.

Armstrong entered with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning with FSU already trailing 2-0. Armstrong struck out both batters and proceeded to get an inning-ending strikeout in the fourth and fifth innings as well.

When Armstrong did run into trouble in the seventh inning – the first two Wolfpack batters of the inning reached – Armstrong fielded a sacrifice bunt attempt and threw out lead runner at third base. He threw four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks.

Ben Barrett entered in relief and needed just four pitches to force a pop up and groundout.

FSU cut the Wolfpack lead in half on Jordan Carrion’s groundout in the fifth, scoring Treyton Rank (he led the inning off with a single). Jaime Ferrer singled and Cam Smith doubled to being the sixth inning and scored on groundouts from McGwire Holbrook and Titan Kamaka, respectively.

NC State tied the game on a solo home run in the eighth inning and won the game with a bases-loaded walk and bases-loaded single in the 10th.