FSU Baseball drops series-clinching Game 3 at Clemson
Clemson (26-14, 6-10 ACC) scored three unearned runs in the eighth inning, leading the Tigers to a series-clinching 8-5 win over Florida State (24-15, 11-10) Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
FSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning that was erased on Caden Grice’s three-run home run in the second inning.
Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, doubling in two runs against Grice in the sixth inning for the 5-3 lead.
*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***
The Tigers tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh inning before plating three unearned runs on three errors in the eighth inning. Both teams had a season-high five errors in the contest.
Starting pitcher Carson Montgomery lasted just seven batters. Wyatt Crowell allowed just one run in 5.0 relief innings, striking out a career-best six hitters.
Carrion and Treyton Rank both had two hits for the Seminoles.
UP NEXT:
Florida State will not play a midweek game due to final exams. FSU will host No. 21 TCU for a three-game series at Dick Howser Stadium beginning Friday, April 29.
OF NOTE:
* Jordan Carrion got FSU on the board in the first inning with a walk and stolen base before scoring on James Tibbs’ double. Over his past 10 games, Carrion is hitting 17-35 with 11 runs, 9 RBI, 3 doubles, a home run, 9 walks, 2 stolen bases and has been hit by a pitch. Carrion has a career-best eight-game hitting streak.
* Brett Roberts, Carrion and Treyton Rank each stole a base Sunday. Roberts and Carrion lead the team with six, and Carrion both stole a base and scored in the first inning. The pair are tied for the team lead with six stolen bases on the season.
* Rank started at third base for the first time this season. Of his 18 starts, Rank has started 8 at second base, 5 in left field, 3 at shortstop and 1 each at third and first base. He has a career-best three-game hitting streak and eight-game streak of reaching base with two singles Sunday.
* Tibbs had an RBI double in the first inning. He has made 28 starts on the year and reached safely in 27 of them. He leads FSU with a .318 batting average.
* Tyler Martin singled in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in all 13 games played this year and 15 straight dating to last season.
----------------------------------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board