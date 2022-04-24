FSU Baseball drops series-clinching Game 3 at Clemson

Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, doubling in two runs against Grice in the sixth inning for the 5-3 lead.

FSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning that was erased on Caden Grice’s three-run home run in the second inning.

Clemson (26-14, 6-10 ACC) scored three unearned runs in the eighth inning, leading the Tigers to a series-clinching 8-5 win over Florida State (24-15, 11-10) Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh inning before plating three unearned runs on three errors in the eighth inning. Both teams had a season-high five errors in the contest.

Starting pitcher Carson Montgomery lasted just seven batters. Wyatt Crowell allowed just one run in 5.0 relief innings, striking out a career-best six hitters.

Carrion and Treyton Rank both had two hits for the Seminoles.

UP NEXT:

Florida State will not play a midweek game due to final exams. FSU will host No. 21 TCU for a three-game series at Dick Howser Stadium beginning Friday, April 29.

OF NOTE:

* Jordan Carrion got FSU on the board in the first inning with a walk and stolen base before scoring on James Tibbs’ double. Over his past 10 games, Carrion is hitting 17-35 with 11 runs, 9 RBI, 3 doubles, a home run, 9 walks, 2 stolen bases and has been hit by a pitch. Carrion has a career-best eight-game hitting streak.

* Brett Roberts, Carrion and Treyton Rank each stole a base Sunday. Roberts and Carrion lead the team with six, and Carrion both stole a base and scored in the first inning. The pair are tied for the team lead with six stolen bases on the season.

* Rank started at third base for the first time this season. Of his 18 starts, Rank has started 8 at second base, 5 in left field, 3 at shortstop and 1 each at third and first base. He has a career-best three-game hitting streak and eight-game streak of reaching base with two singles Sunday.

* Tibbs had an RBI double in the first inning. He has made 28 starts on the year and reached safely in 27 of them. He leads FSU with a .318 batting average.

* Tyler Martin singled in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in all 13 games played this year and 15 straight dating to last season.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board