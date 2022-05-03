FSU Baseball drops weekday game at Stetson, 6-0

With two outs, Ross Dunn (1-4) hit Yohann Dessureault and Christian Pregent reached on an error before Andrew Estrella’s first career home run.

Stetson scored three unearned runs in the second inning to take the early lead.

The Hatters loaded the bases in the fourth inning when Conner Whittaker entered with no outs. Whittaker struck out the first two batters before a full-count walk plated another run.

In the fifth, a two-out triple from Dessureault made the score 5-0. Another unearned run scored on a throwing error in the eighth.

Offensively, FSU was held to just six baserunners – two hits and four base on balls.

UP NEXT:

Florida State hits the road for a three-game ACC series at Boston College this weekend. Game times are 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

OF NOTE:



* James Tibbs walked in his first at-bat and has now reached safely in 30 of his 31 starts. His 15-game on-base streak is the longest active streak on the team and a career best.

* Alex Toral doubled in the fifth inning. He leads FSU with 23 extra-base hits on the season (11 doubles, 12 home runs).

* Dylan Simmons pitched a scoreless sixth inning, his seventh consecutive outing without allowing a run. In that span, he has eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board