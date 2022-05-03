FSU Baseball drops weekday game at Stetson, 6-0
Florida State (26-16) fell 6-0 Tuesday night to Stetson (21-23) at Melching Field in DeLand, Florida.
Stetson scored three unearned runs in the second inning to take the early lead.
With two outs, Ross Dunn (1-4) hit Yohann Dessureault and Christian Pregent reached on an error before Andrew Estrella’s first career home run.
*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***
The Hatters loaded the bases in the fourth inning when Conner Whittaker entered with no outs. Whittaker struck out the first two batters before a full-count walk plated another run.
In the fifth, a two-out triple from Dessureault made the score 5-0. Another unearned run scored on a throwing error in the eighth.
Offensively, FSU was held to just six baserunners – two hits and four base on balls.
UP NEXT:
Florida State hits the road for a three-game ACC series at Boston College this weekend. Game times are 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
OF NOTE:
* James Tibbs walked in his first at-bat and has now reached safely in 30 of his 31 starts. His 15-game on-base streak is the longest active streak on the team and a career best.
* Alex Toral doubled in the fifth inning. He leads FSU with 23 extra-base hits on the season (11 doubles, 12 home runs).
* Dylan Simmons pitched a scoreless sixth inning, his seventh consecutive outing without allowing a run. In that span, he has eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
----------------------------------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board