The Florida State baseball team got to play the spoiler in its season finale Saturday afternoon.

While the Seminoles had no chance to make the ACC Tournament, its opponent, Louisville, did. With a win and a NC State win over Pitt, the Cardinals would make the ACC Tournament and keep their season alive.

The Seminoles had other plans. Behind a parade of extra-base hits, FSU (23-31, 9-21 ACC) sent Louisville (31-24, 10-20) into the offseason with a 6-2 win at Louisville's Jim Patterson Stadium to clinch the series against the Cardinals and end the season on a two-game winning streak.

Its the first ACC series that FSU has won since it took two of three games from Pitt in its first conference series of the season, snapping a streak of eight straight ACC series losses.

FSU will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 -- snapping its record-tying streak of 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. However, the Seminoles will end the season having won eight of their final 11 games.

Extra-base hits lead the way

FSU had nine hits in Saturday's season finale, six of which were extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple). First baseman Ben Barrett led that charge with three extra-base hits.

Barrett was stranded at third in the second after hitting a two-out triple with the bases empty, but knocked in runs with each of his doubles, making it 4-1 in the sixth inning and 6-2 in the eighth.

FSU stranded eight runners on base in the win, but still came through in enough moments. The Seminoles were 5 for 16 (.313) with runners on base and 3 for 13 (.231) with runners in scoring position. Five of FSU's extra-base hits brought in at least one run.

Whittaker, FSU pitching staff come through in the clutch

It wasn't a perfect outing by Conner Whittaker in his final start of the season and the rest of the FSU pitching staff.

When their backs were against the wall, though, the FSU pitching staff came through in its final game of the season.

After Louisville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, the Cardinals were largely limited the rest of the way, managing just five hits and one unearned run the rest of the way.

Whittaker worked six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. Brennen Oxford, Doug Kirkland and Jamie Arnold combined to throw the final three innings, allowing no hits. These four pitchers combined to hold Louisville to 1 of 14 (.067) with runners on base.

While three errors by the FSU defense made things a bit tougher for the pitching staff, FSU also turned four double plays to get out of quite a few jams.