FSU Baseball evens series at BC with 10-4 win

Florida State (27-17, 12-11 ACC) evened the series at Boston College (19-29, 5-21) Saturday afternoon, winning a back-and-forth affair 10-4 at Harrington Village Athletics Park. Alex Toral, Brett Roberts and Jaime Ferrer each had three RBI for the Seminoles, and Wyatt Crowell pitched four scoreless innings for his fifth win of the year.

Roberts hit a solo home run – his fifth of the season – and had a two-run single in the seventh, both of which gave the Seminoles a lead. Toral had an RBI single in the second inning and hit a 440-foot home run in the seventh, his team-best 13th of the year. Ferrer tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning and plated two more on a single in the eighth.

Roberts’ three RBI and Toral’s three hits tied their season highs. Ferrer leads FSU with 52 hits on the season.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***



