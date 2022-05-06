FSU Baseball falls at Boston College despite getting gem from Messick

Florida State tallied four hits in the first inning against Joe Mancini (4-3), scoring a pair of runs on singles from James Tibbs and Reese Albert. Mancini retired the next 23 batters before Brett Roberts singled in the ninth inning. It was the first complete game against the Seminoles since 2019.

Messick allowed just five hits in a career-high-tying 8.0 innings, with no walks. For the season, Messick leads the country with 128 strikeouts and just 12 walks. He has double-digit strikeouts in 13 career games and eight this season.

Parker Messick struck out 12 batters – a career-best in a road game – and lowered his season ERA to 2.56, but Boston College (19-28, 5-20 ACC) topped Florida State (26-17, 11-11) 3-2 Friday night at BC.

A leadoff hit batter came around to score in the second inning for the Eagles, and BC tied the game on a two-out infield single in the fifth inning.

Boston College started the ninth inning with a hit batter by Conner Whittaker (2-2), followed by a single and walk to load the bases against Jonah Scolaro. With no outs, Davis Hare entered and struck out his first batter before walking Daniel Baruch for the walk-off walk.

Game two between Florida State and Boston College is Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will air nationally on ACC Network, and Carson Montgomery (4-1) will take the mound for the Seminoles.

FSU Softball game at N.C. State delayed with 'Noles leading 3-0

At Raleigh, N.C., the No. 3 Florida State softball team’s (46-5) game against NC State (33-19) on Friday night was delayed in the sixth inning due to weather. The game will be resumed at 1 PM Saturday, followed by game two of the series. Florida State took a 3-0 lead into the weather delay.

Florida State struck first for the 37th time this season with a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Kalei Harding started things off with a one-out single to center field and that was backed up by a five-pitch walk of Mack Leonard. Devyn Flaherty then singled up the middle on the second pitch she saw to score Leonard. It was Flaherty’s team-leading 57th hit of the season.

Kaley Mudge gave the Noles a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, her third of the season. Chloe Culp came in and pinch hit for Josie Muffley and singled up the middle before Muffley reentered the game. After fouling off three straight pitches, Mudge hit an absolute bomb over the scoreboard in right field to extend the Seminole lead.

Emma Wilson earned her ninth start of the season and pitched 1.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs. Danielle Watson entered in relief for the Noles and pitched 3.2 innings before the delay allowing two hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

Game one of the series against NC State will resume in the top of the sixth inning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Game two of the series will follow that.

