After surging into the polls last week, Florida State baseball had its most underwhelming week of the still-young 2023 season.

The Seminoles (8-3) finished the week 2-2, winning a wild 13-inning game over South Florida on Wednesday before dropping two of three games to the visiting Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, allowing 29 runs over the three-game series.

Because of this, FSU's status in the various college baseball top 25 has been damaged as new polls started coming out Monday morning.

D1Baseball, which moved FSU up from unranked to No. 16 after its road series win at then-No. 8 TCU, dropped the Seminoles five spots to No. 21 in this week's poll. The Seminoles are the lowest-ranked of the seven ACC teams in this poll, behind No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 9 Louisville, No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 17 Virginia and No. 19 NC State.

That's not far behind the SEC, which has nine teams in this week's D1 top 25.

Baseball America was a bit harsher to FSU's 2-2 week, dropping FSU from No. 16 to out of the ranking after its first series loss of the season. Meanwhile, BA moved FGCU up to No. 24 after claiming the road series win over the Seminoles.

Story will be updated as more poll updates are available.

