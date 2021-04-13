The teams combined for just seven hits Tuesday, with 25 total strikeouts.

FSU’s Robby Martin was 3-for-4 with an RBI double, accounting for all three of FSU’s hits. Martin’s RBI in the fourth inning was the 100th of his career.

GAINESVILLE -- The No. 24 Florida State baseball team (16-13) lost 3-2 at No. 18 Florida (22-11) Tuesday night, allowing a pair of unearned runs in the second inning before a walk-off home run in the 10th.

Florida took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a pair of errors from Seminole infielders. Vince Smith bobbled a ball at second base, followed by Logan Lacey overthrowing a ball to first base that gave Florida two runners in scoring position with no outs. Lacey’s error was his first in 50 chances as a Seminole.

Sterlin Thompson and Jud Fabian both scored on sacrifice flies for the early Gator lead.

The Seminoles tied things up in the fourth inning. Lacey walked on four pitches to open the inning, followed by Martin’s RBI double to right field. Martin took third base on a throwing error and scored on Wyatt Crowell’s sacrifice fly.

Florida State starting pitcher Carson Montgomery was continually tasked with working out of trouble, as FSU committed four errors behind the freshman pitcher. In the third, Florida got a runner to third base, but Montgomery struck out two batters and forced a fly out to keep the score tied.

In the fifth inning, Jack Anderson relieved Montgomery after FSU’s fourth error and a hit batter. Anderson struck out both batters he faced to get the Seminoles back in the dugout.

Garrett Milchin, Florida’s starting pitcher, threw 6.0 innings and allowed three hits and struck out five. All three of FSU’s hits against Milchin came from Robby Martin. Jack Leftwich (5-2) entered in relief and did not allow a hit while striking out seven in 4.0 innings.

Anderson struck out four of the six batters he faced, leaving after FSU’s fifth error of the game gave Florida a runner at second with one out. Jonah Scolaro made his 16th appearance of the season and forced a fly out and struck out pinch hitter Kendrick Calilao to end the seventh.

Chase Haney pitched a perfect ninth inning and Clayton Kwiatkowski (1-2) retired the first two batters of the 10th before Calilao hit his first home run of the season to end the game.

OF NOTE

- Elijah Cabell was hit by a pitch in the second inning. It was his second HBP this season and the 30th of his career, one shy of FSU’s top 10 list.

- Florida State’s five errors were a season high and the most since FSU had five in a win at Virginia in 2019.

- Carson Montgomery has allowed 16 runs this season, but only eight of those have been earned. Both of Florida’s runs Tuesday against the freshman were unearned.

- Robby Martin’s three hits tied a season high (four times). He has three hits in both games against Florida this year and is 10-for-24 for his career.

- Chase Haney made his 21st appearance of the season, the most in the country. Haney is now in second place alone in FSU with 128 pitching appearances and eight shy of No. 1 Kevin Lynch (136). Haney has pitched in five straight games and seven of the past eight.

- FSU fell to 1-3 in extra inning and 2-7 in one-run games.

