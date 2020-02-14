The Purple Eagles scored all of their runs in the ninth on two hits and four walks. FSU went through four different pitchers before getting out of the inning.

After not allowing a run in the first eight frames, the Seminoles' bullpen collapsed in the ninth, allowing visiting Niagara to score three runs and pull off a stunning 3-1 victory.

The first eight innings of the Mike Martin Jr. era went about as smoothly as the first-year head coach could have hoped.

“Hat’s off to them,” Martin Jr. said. “They came in and whipped us. We’ve got to get better. Plain and simple.”

The loss not only spoiled Martin Jr.'s first game as head coach, but it doused an impressive debut for staff ace CJ Van Eyk. The junior right-hander struck out eight batters in just five innings, allowing two hits.



Florida State's only run came on a bunt single by catcher Matheu Nelson in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The run was likely special for Martin Jr. not only because it gave the Seminoles the lead but because it was scored by his son, freshman designated hitter Tyler Martin. The younger Martin also recorded the first hit of the season when he reached on a bunt single in the third inning.

But that was about all the offense the Seminoles would generate. FSU batters recorded just three hits -- none left the infield -- and struck out 14 times while drawing seven walks.

“Our approach was absolute garbage,” Martin Jr. said. “Everybody is so amped up they want to hit every fastball out front, and that’s the kiss of death for a hitter. You’ve got no chance on off-speed pitches.

“We’ll get better at it. Or die trying.”

Martin Jr. is in his first season as head coach since replacing his father, Mike Martin Sr., who retired as the winningest coach in NCAA history.

FSU (0-1) and Niagara (1-0) will square off in the second game of a three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

