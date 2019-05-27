FSU Baseball, Martin will learn postseason fate today
The Florida State Seminoles might feel optimistic about seeing their name pop up on the screen during today's NCAA Selection Show (Noon, ESPNU).
But they definitely don't feel certain. Not even after Friday night's impressive win over North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament.
The Seminoles are thought by most prognosticators to be on the right side of the bubble after going 36-21 and finishing with an RPI of 50.
But they are, in fact, still on the bubble. And there's certainly a chance - no one knows for sure how strong - that it bursts on Monday afternoon.
Both Division I Baseball and Baseball America have the Seminoles in the field in the mock brackets they released on Sunday night. But it's not as if either publication thinks they're a lock.
Baseball America has the Seminoles as the No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional with LSU, Baylor and McNeese State. And while nothing is a guarantee, this particular publication has been pretty strong in predicting the Field of 64 in recent years.
We've gone 63-for-64 the last two years. So, if your team is missing from the latest projection, there is hope https://t.co/UgzzZCz3hz— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) May 27, 2019
Meanwhile, DI Baseball also has the Seminoles as a No. 3 seed, but a little further west in the Stillwater Regional with No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 4 Army.
According to DI Baseball, the Seminoles (No. 60 on their list) are one of the last five teams in the field - along with Clemson (61), Duke (62), BYU (63) and Florida (64).
The rout of the Wolfpack in Durham might have cemented FSU's chances of earning a postseason berth for the 40th and final time of Mike Martin's career.
Either way, this will be the last Selection Show he will watch as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles. He's never experienced one quite like this before, not knowing whether his team was actually in the field.
In fact, this is the first time since 2006 that the Seminoles won't be a No. 1 seed in a regional. And it will be the first time since 2010 they won't be a regional host — FSU was the No. 1 seed in Connecticut that year.
None of that will matter though if they see their name pop up on the screen this afternoon. Then they'll know, for sure, that Mike Martin's last season will continue at least a little longer.
FINAL: @FSUBaseball run-rules NC State 11-0 in 7 innings. Seminoles go 1-1 in pool play here to improve to 18-14 in the ACC. Still a borderline RPI and plenty of problems with their resumé, but I expect Florida State to grab an at-large bid when it’s all said and done.— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 25, 2019