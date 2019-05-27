The Florida State Seminoles might feel optimistic about seeing their name pop up on the screen during today's NCAA Selection Show (Noon, ESPNU).

But they definitely don't feel certain. Not even after Friday night's impressive win over North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles are thought by most prognosticators to be on the right side of the bubble after going 36-21 and finishing with an RPI of 50.

But they are, in fact, still on the bubble. And there's certainly a chance - no one knows for sure how strong - that it bursts on Monday afternoon.

Both Division I Baseball and Baseball America have the Seminoles in the field in the mock brackets they released on Sunday night. But it's not as if either publication thinks they're a lock.

Baseball America has the Seminoles as the No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional with LSU, Baylor and McNeese State. And while nothing is a guarantee, this particular publication has been pretty strong in predicting the Field of 64 in recent years.







