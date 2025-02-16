FSU baseball finishes off convincing sweep of JMU with Sunday run-rule win

It's hard to find much of anything wrong with the product the Florida State baseball team put on the field in the first weekend of the 2025 season.
The pitchers were dominant. The offense had success in a variety of ways. The fielding was largely clean.
All of that combined for a heck of a team performance over the first games of the season.
The No. 9 Seminoles (3-0) closed out their season-opening series vs. James Madison (0-3) with another convincing victory, this one by a 10-0 run-rule margin in eight innings, to finish off a home sweep of a JMU squad that earned an at-large bid to last year's NCAA Tournament.
FSU won the three-game series by a combined margin of 25-2 over the Dukes, winning all three games by at least six runs.
"Great game, I'm proud of the guys," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the win. "I'm happy the weather cooperated."
The script for Sunday's game was pretty much identical to the first two games of the weekend series. The pitching staff largely stifled the JMU offense, allowing three hits while pitching its second shutout of the weekend.
The offense, however, had success in a much different way than in Saturday's game. After four of FSU's 10 hits were homers and four more were doubles in Saturday's 9-1 win, FSU had no home runs and only two extra-base hits (two doubles) in Sunday's win.
Instead, the hitters just strung together hits -- racking up 18 of them, more than the 14 they had in the first two games combined -- and stole eight bases on eight attempts, a drastic change from the one stolen base they had in their first two games combined.
"We have to have (both homers and small-ball offense)," Jarrett said. "The game provides opportunities and you can't be so one-sided with what you're trying to do that you limit yourself."
Freshman first baseman Myles Bailey had the first three hits of his FSU career Sunday and also notched his first RBI on a single in the eighth inning to end the game via run-rule.
Gage Harrelson and Alex Lodise each had three hits as well and a combined five RBI. Lodise had six hits over the final two games of the weekend after he was 0 for 5 in Friday's season opener.
Eight of the nine members of the starting lineup had a hit Sunday and nine Seminoles had a hit overall.
Mendes closes the page on a very solid weekend on the mound for the Noles
When he committed to FSU as a transfer from Ole Miss last July, Wes Mendes posted a picture of him as a child wearing an FSU shirt at Dick Howser Stadium.
So him taking the mound to start the final game of FSU's weekend series as the Seminoles' Sunday starter vs. JMU was a realization of something he had been dreaming of for a number of years.
"It was awesome," Mendes said of making his FSU debut at Howser. "Both my parents went here, my aunt, uncle. I had a ton of family here, I grew up going to football games. It was definitely a childhood dream."
Like Jamie Arnold and Joey Volini before him, Mendes' start on the mound Sunday was exactly what the Seminoles needed in his first appearance of the season.
He retired the first five batters he faced on Sunday, four of them by strikeout, and finished with eight strikeouts over five shutout, two-hit innings of work.
"I felt good, felt good from the start," Mendes said after the game. "I had all my pitches in the zone, attacked early. That's what you really need to do to get going."
He also issued just one walk, showing good command after being challenged quite a bit on that front this offseason.
"Wes was fantastic. As good as I've seen him throw, even in some of the scrimmages..." Jarrett said. "Fielded his position, command of four really good pitches, navigated, game control."
Hudson Rowan replaced Mendes on the mound and worked two-thirds of an inning before he had to removed due to injury. Brady Louck replaced him and threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.
FSU's staff finished the weekend allowing just one earned run and two total runs, 10 hits and striking out 40 batters while issuing six walks.
JMU had as many errors (10) over the three-game series as it had hits off the FSU pitching staff.
Up Next
FSU hits the road on Tuesday for its first midweek and first road game of the season Tuesday in Tampa. The Seminoles (3-0) face USF (2-1) at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
Jarrett did not announce a starting pitcher for FSU's first midweek game of the season.