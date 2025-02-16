FSU baseball finishes off convincing sweep of JMU with Sunday run-rule win

It's hard to find much of anything wrong with the product the Florida State baseball team put on the field in the first weekend of the 2025 season.

The pitchers were dominant. The offense had success in a variety of ways. The fielding was largely clean.

All of that combined for a heck of a team performance over the first games of the season.

The No. 9 Seminoles (3-0) closed out their season-opening series vs. James Madison (0-3) with another convincing victory, this one by a 10-0 run-rule margin in eight innings, to finish off a home sweep of a JMU squad that earned an at-large bid to last year's NCAA Tournament.

FSU won the three-game series by a combined margin of 25-2 over the Dukes, winning all three games by at least six runs.

"Great game, I'm proud of the guys," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the win. "I'm happy the weather cooperated."

The script for Sunday's game was pretty much identical to the first two games of the weekend series. The pitching staff largely stifled the JMU offense, allowing three hits while pitching its second shutout of the weekend.

The offense, however, had success in a much different way than in Saturday's game. After four of FSU's 10 hits were homers and four more were doubles in Saturday's 9-1 win, FSU had no home runs and only two extra-base hits (two doubles) in Sunday's win.

Instead, the hitters just strung together hits -- racking up 18 of them, more than the 14 they had in the first two games combined -- and stole eight bases on eight attempts, a drastic change from the one stolen base they had in their first two games combined.

"We have to have (both homers and small-ball offense)," Jarrett said. "The game provides opportunities and you can't be so one-sided with what you're trying to do that you limit yourself."

Freshman first baseman Myles Bailey had the first three hits of his FSU career Sunday and also notched his first RBI on a single in the eighth inning to end the game via run-rule.

Gage Harrelson and Alex Lodise each had three hits as well and a combined five RBI. Lodise had six hits over the final two games of the weekend after he was 0 for 5 in Friday's season opener.

Eight of the nine members of the starting lineup had a hit Sunday and nine Seminoles had a hit overall.