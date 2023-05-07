Florida State polished off their first series sweep since February with a dominating win over Mercer.

Titan Kamaka had a two-run single in the first and a solo home run in the third as the Seminoles shredded Mercer 13-3 in eight innings on Sunday afternoon. James Tibbs went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Cam Smith had a three-run home run, while Kamaka and Colton Vincent each had solo home runs.

FSU (18-28) had 15 hits on Sunday and the Seminoles won the three games by a combined 26-5.

Andrew Armstrong (2-3) pitched five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and no walks. The five innings were a career-high for the junior left-hander.

"That was huge," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "He's grown into showing the ability to do that (pitch in long relief). And it's nice when you also have him in short bursts to really hammer some lefties or his splits are pretty good against the righties, too. As his change-up continues to grow like it was today with good armspeed he can beat anybody."

Armstrong made his 29th appearance of 2023, coming in to relieve after Carson Montgomery’s sluggish start. Montgomery stranded two runners in the first, but in the second Bradley Frye led off with a single and Jackson Cherry smacked a two-run home run. After Carter Geier walked on five pitches, the Seminoles went to the bullpen.

Despite Montgomery’s struggles, FSU jumped ahead early with a five-run first inning — and all of the hits and runs coming with two outs. Beyond Kamaka’s two-run single to start the scoring, Colton Vincent added an RBI single (with a throwing error allowing a second run to score). Holbrook later added an RBI double.

"The bottom of the first we had two hits and nobody on base and scored five runs, which is remarkable," Jarrett said. "And you have to go up and deliver consistent at-bats and to be in that situation, especially after how the top of the first went, it was great to see the tenacity through that inning."

DeAmez Ross added an RBI double in the seventh to put FSU ahead 11-2.

Vincent went 3 for 5 with three RBI. He also made his 100th career start on Sunday.

Tibbs went 6 for 9 with five runs scored in the series against Mercer. Kamaka went 6 for 14 with a pair of home runs and five RBI this weekend.

Mercer made four errors on Sunday. FSU had none in game 3 and only one in the series.

"The defense was good today," Jarrett said. "And in this type of ballgame it gets a little lost but it's not lost to me. that was one of our better games defensively."