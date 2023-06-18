One day after Chuck Ristano was reported to be taking the Navy head coach position, Florida State baseball has its new pitching coach.

FSU is set to hire current Dallas Baptist pitching coach and Tallahassee native Micah Posey to take over the same position on the FSU staff, multiple sources have confirmed to the Osceola after it was first reported by Noles247.

Posey recently wrapped up his third season at DBU, for which he was named the Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year. He's also previously worked as a pitching coach at East Tennessee State University, Elon and at North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee under his father, Mike Posey, who is still the head coach there.

With a 4.40 ERA this season, DBU ranked 26th nationally among all D-I programs. DBU's pitching staff also ranked 12th nationally this season in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.8).

Posey coached four DBU pitchers to All-Conference USA recognition this season. Over the last seven years, Posey has coached eight pitchers selected in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. During Posey's 10 years at the collegiate level, he has coached 29 pitchers who were either drafted or signed contracts to play professional baseball.

Posey was a 15th-round pick in the 2001 MLB Draft and graduated from FSU in 2011 after his playing career came to an end.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify