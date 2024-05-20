FSU baseball holds steady at No. 11 in weekly polls
Florida State maintained its No. 11 spot in the Baseball America poll following a series win over Georgia Tech.
The Seminoles (39-14) had a 2-2 week, including a road loss to Stetson, to wrap up the regular season. They will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, and must win pool-play games over GT and Virginia to advance.
In the Baseball America poll, Tennessee is No. 1 and followed by Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Arkansas. After No. 6 Oregon State, there is a large grouping of ACC schools: No. 7 NC State, No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 10 Clemson.
FSU is No. 8 in the DIbaseball.com RPI and the WarrenNolan.com RPI.
In the D1baseball.com top 25, the Seminoles are 10th. Tennessee is in the No. 1 spot, followed by Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The rest of the top 10: Oregon State, Oklahoma, North Carolina, East Carolina and FSU.
In the college baseball coaches' poll, FSU moved up two spots to No. 8. The top four is all SEC schools — Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas — with Clemson at No. 5. UNC is No. 6, followed by Oregon State and FSU.
The Seminoles are No. 10 in the Perfect Game rankings.
ACC Tournament schedule
All the ACC Tournament pool-play games this week and the ACC Semifinals will be broadcast on ACC Network. The ACC Championship Game is scheduled for noon Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Tuesday, May 21
No. 11 Miami vs. No. 7 Louisville, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)
No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Duke, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Wednesday, May 22
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)
No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Thursday, May 23
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Miami, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
No. 6 Duke vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Friday, May 24
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Virginia, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 Clemson, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
No. 8 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Saturday, May 25
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sunday, May 26
ACC Championship, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
