Florida State maintained its No. 11 spot in the Baseball America poll following a series win over Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles (39-14) had a 2-2 week, including a road loss to Stetson, to wrap up the regular season. They will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, and must win pool-play games over GT and Virginia to advance.

In the Baseball America poll, Tennessee is No. 1 and followed by Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Arkansas. After No. 6 Oregon State, there is a large grouping of ACC schools: No. 7 NC State, No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 10 Clemson.

FSU is No. 8 in the DIbaseball.com RPI and the WarrenNolan.com RPI.

In the D1baseball.com top 25, the Seminoles are 10th. Tennessee is in the No. 1 spot, followed by Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The rest of the top 10: Oregon State, Oklahoma, North Carolina, East Carolina and FSU.

In the college baseball coaches' poll, FSU moved up two spots to No. 8. The top four is all SEC schools — Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas — with Clemson at No. 5. UNC is No. 6, followed by Oregon State and FSU.

The Seminoles are No. 10 in the Perfect Game rankings.