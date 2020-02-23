But once Cabell's strikeout totals started to soar during his freshman season, the Seminoles' coaches could see it weighing on him mentally. The stress and negative emotions led him into a tailspin during the second half of the 2019 season, and he ended up hitting just .220 with a team-high 88 strikeouts.

The Florida State sophomore was drafted in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft out of high school and was considered by many to be one of the top outfield prospects in the country.

After working to improve that aspect of his game, Cabell has gotten off to an impressive start to his sophomore campaign, blasting three home runs this weekend to help the Seminoles record a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Cabell capped off his barrage on Sunday with a fourth-inning grand slam that gave the Seminoles an 8-1 lead.

"You're seeing what kind of talent he has," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep him in the right frame of mind and doing things right. His BP (batting practice) is better. Everything about him is better."

For the weekend, Cabell went 3-for-8 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs. He already has 15 RBIs in seven games after finishing with just 25 all of last season.

As impressive as the numbers look on paper, Cabell's raw power makes them even more impressive in person.