Florida State's top veteran left-hander is moving into the starting rotation.

Wyatt Crowell (2-0, 1.23 ERA) will start for FSU on Saturday against Pittsburgh, coach Link Jarrett announced on Thursday afternoon. Crowell has been an effective reliever, not just eating up innings but doing so by limiting opposing batters to a .122 average and recording a team-high 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings (four appearances).

Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 3.00 ERA) will start Friday's game against Pitt (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). Baumeister has 17 strikeouts and six walks in 12 innings.

Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.15 ERA) has given up 16 hits and six walks in 11.1 innings. He’ll remain in the Sunday starter spot for this weekend series against Pitt.

Jamie Arnold (0-0, 4.26 ERA) has had four short starts and thrown 12.2 innings total in 2023. In a relief appearance Tuesday, Arnold’s velocity was noticeably up a few miles per hour from when he started.

Center fielder DeAmez Ross was hit on the finger during an at-bat in the TCU series and hasn't played since. Jarrett said Ross won’t return to the lineup this weekend for the ACC-series opener against Pittsburgh and likely not even next weekend vs. Boston College. Ross led off for FSU, hitting .423 with 10 runs scored.

FSU will also play Pitt on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., with both games streaming live on ACC Network Extra. Buster Posey will be honored before Saturday's game, with an on-field ceremony at 2:40 p.m.