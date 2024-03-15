Similar to how their game began against Florida Gulf Coast the previous week, Florida State baseball started the game against Notre Dame on Friday by surrendering a solo home run. And yet again, the Seminoles responded in their half of the inning with an explosion of offense.

The Seminoles (16-0, 1-0 ACC) scored five runs in the first inning to blow past the Fighting Irish (11-6, 0-4) and take firm control of their series opener on Friday night. From there, Florida State remained in control for the remainder of the game, winning 8-4 in its ACC opener.

With Texas A&M losing Friday night at Florida, the Seminoles are now the last unbeaten D-I baseball team this season. With their win on Friday, Florida State is off to their second best start in program history.

"That is awesome," Head Coach Link Jarrett said on the feat. "I told my wife - I haven't talked a lot about it. That's something that's hard to do. I don't think that has ever happened to me as a coach. I'm proud of that. I didn't realize that happened. That means a lot. It's very hard to pull something like that off. The consistency - we talked before the game - just give it your best one pitch at a time and the resulting stuff that happens... finish it."

The first-inning rally began when third baseman Cam Smith was hit by a pitch. Both James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer followed that up with singles. Tibbs scored on a wild pitch before Drew Faurot doubled and brought home Ferrer. Marco Dinges followed that up with his fourth home run of the season to clear the bases. The Seminoles were able to add another run in the second inning with an RBI single by Tibbs to grow the lead to 6-1.

While the Irish were able to close the gap with runs in the fourth and sixth innings, the game remained in the control of the Seminoles.

Starting pitcher Cam Leiter struck out 10 batters in his 6.2 innings of work. While not the cleanest outing from start to finish, Leiter had dominant moments to keep Notre Dame at bay and keep the Seminoles ahead.

"Leiter's start was solid again. They are all unique," Jarrett said. "He seems to find things as he goes... We just have to keep working and keep getting a little more crisp and sharp with everything. He is so intense with what he is doing, you can see that. He is trying so hard to master this."

With additional runs by Florida State in the sixth and eighth innings, the Seminoles were able to extend their lead and hold off a Notre Dame team that was threatening to come back in the later stages of the game. James Tibbs singled three times on Friday night, batting in two runs and adding to his team-leading total of 31. The middle of the order provided most of the offensive output for FSU with seven of their eight runs coming from Tibbs, Ferrer, Faurot and Dinges. Cam Smith homered in the 8th inning to bring his batting average back over .500 on the season. He also extended his hitting streak to 20 games, which ties Jaime Ferrer's streak in 2023 for the 17th longest in program history.

"He really stays inside and on it. You find - and we talk about it with you guys as much as anybody - learning yourself. You are watching some of these young players learn what works for them. You really don't know what works for you until you actually see in-game success with it. He has stayed with his work habits and his approach to what he is doing," Jarrett said on Smith.

Hudson Rowan relieved Leiter with two runners on the base paths in the 7th inning but grazed his batter and loaded the bases. Brennan Oxford came out with the bases loaded and slammed the door shut in what proved to be a pivotal moment in the game with a flyout to center. The Irish threatened again in the 8th inning but Noah Short relieved Oxford and once again closed the door with a three-pitch strikeout. Short finished the game and struck out two batters to secure Florida State's first ACC win of the season.