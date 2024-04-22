Florida State slipped just one spot to No. 6 in the Baseball America poll following a 1-3 week that included a series loss at then-No. 12 Wake Forest.

FSU (31-8, 11-7 ACC) picked up a win at Wake and a pair of one-run setbacks. The Seminoles again were shorthanded on the mound without Cam Leiter, Conner Whittaker and Ben Barrett.

Wake moved up a few spots to No. 10.

Texas A&M maintains the top spot, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Clemson and Duke.

In D1Baseball's updated rankings, FSU also remains a top-10 team despite the 1-3 week. The Seminoles dropped two spots from No. 8 to No. 10. They're the fourth-highest ranked ACC team out of seven behind No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Duke (who FSU plays this weekend) and No. 8 Wake Forest and ahead of No. 14 Virginia, No. 15 UNC and No. 21 NC State.

FSU slipped two spots to No. 9 in the coaches' poll. Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee maintain the top three spots. Clemson is No. 4, followed by Kentucky.