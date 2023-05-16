FSU sports information

Freshman Titan Kamaka had a career-high five RBI to lead Florida State to a 7-3 victory over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night in the home finale at Dick Howser Stadium. Kamaka had a pair of two-run doubles and a sacrifice fly in the first game between the programs.

Freshman Ryan Denison earned his second victory with two scoreless innings, relieving freshman starter Ben Barrett, who allowed one earned run in 4.0 innings. Brennen Oxford and Doug Kirkland pitched the final three innings, with Kirkland earning his fourth save of the year.

After the Owls took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, Kamaka plated FSU’s first run with a sacrifice fly, quickly followed by Cam Smith’s game-tying two-out RBI single. In the sixth, James Tibbs and Kamaka hit back-to-back doubles to make the score 5-2, and Kamaka added another two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.

Tibbs scored three runs, while Jordan Williams and pinch-hitter Colton Vincent scored two apiece.

Two days after his walk-off hit beat No. 1 Wake Forest, Jordan Williams started in center field and singled, walked and was hit by a pitch. He scored two runs, matching his total over FSU’s first 50 games of the season.

Kamaka set a career high with five RBI, the second-most for a Seminole this season. He had a sacrifice fly and a pair of two-run doubles.

Tibbs was 2-for-4 with a walk, and RBI and three runs scored. He leads FSU with 43 walks, 56 runs scored and 41 RBI.

Barrett tied a career-high with five strikeouts. He made his seventh start of the season.