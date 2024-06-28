RHP Chris Knier, who just finished his freshman season at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fla., announced Friday afternoon on Twitter he's transferring to join the Seminoles next season.

Another day, another right-handed pitcher addition for the Florida State baseball team through the transfer portal.

A year ago, Knier was the No. 500 player and No. 253 overall RHP in the 2023 class according to Perfect Game. He went to IRSC this past season and was quite productive, putting up a 2.12 ERA across 19 appearances (one start) over 63.2 innings.

While the competition wasn't the best, his production this past season was undeniable including 88 strikeouts (12.44 per nine innings) to just 14 walks.

It's won't be clear until after July's MLB Draft if all the junior-college commits make it to campus, but Knier is the sixth JUCO player FSU has committed to its 2024 class. He's also the seventh right-handed pitcher FSU is set to add between JUCO and D-I transfers, depending on how the draft plays out.

